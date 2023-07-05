Bristol County DA announces indictment in unsolved New Bedford homicide

NEW BEDFORD - Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced Wednesday that a 28-year-old man has been indicted for the previously unsolved March 13, 2023 homicide of Derek Pires in New Bedford.

Gianni Carter-Joyner, who has ties to both New Bedford and Fall River, was indicted by a Bristol County Grand Jury on charges of murder, unlawful possession of a loaded firearm, unlawful transportation of a firearm into the commonwealth, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and two counts of carrying an illegal firearm-subsequent offense, according to a press release.

An arraignment date has yet to be scheduled by the clerk’s office at the Fall River Superior Court, but the defendant is in custody on related illegal firearm and drug distribution charges out of New Bedford District Court.

March 13 homicide

At 10:52 p.m. on March 13, New Bedford Police were notified that the Shotspotter system detected shots fired in the area of Dartmouth Street at Dunbar Street.

Responding officers located the victim, Derek Pires, 29, of Fall River, sitting in the driver’s seat of a black Dodge Charger parked on the south side of Dunbar Street.

The victim had sustained gunshots wounds and was rushed to Saint Luke’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1:30 a.m. on March 14. He was the sole occupant in the vehicle.

Details of the case will be revealed during the defendant’s arraignment in open court, according to the release.

New Bedford shooting: Fall River man killed in city's first homicide of 2023.

The grand jury investigation into the homicide was overseen and presented by Assistant District Attorney Kaitlyn O’Leary, who will also prosecute the case.

Pires had had his own run-ins with police, according to reports.

He was allegedly involved in a December 2018 shooting in Fall River in which there were no injuries.Prosecutors wanted to charge him as a career criminal at the time.

According to an officer’s report, Pires was a member of the Asian Boyz street gang. He was described as a high-ranking member in a search warrant affidavit related to a separate April 2018 case.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Man indicted in unsolved New Bedford homicide