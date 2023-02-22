Bristol County District Attorney seeking public help in solving mystery of Portuguese woman disappearance

NEW BEDFORD – Thirty-five years after Azorean immigrant Clotilde “Claudette” Arruda Tremblay seemingly vanished without a trace from Fall River, state and local law enforcement are continuing to investigate her disappearance and are seeking the public’s help in providing any information related to her.

“To date, efforts by the police to locate Clotilde have been unsuccessful and her disappearance is considered suspicious,” according to a news release issued by the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, which is investigating her disappearance along with the Massachusetts Unresolved Unit and the Fall River Police Department.

Tremblay, who was 33 at the time of her disappearance in 1988, was living with her husband Robert Tremblay and their 8-year-old daughter at 128 Pearce St. in Fall River. She was employed as a machine operator at F&F Braid Company, located on Pearce Street near her home.

“Her husband, Robert Tremblay, has claimed that Clotilde left him in 1988 for another man, although there is no evidence that he ever reported her disappearance to law enforcement authorities,” states the press release. “Despite his claim, there has been no trace of Clotilde since that time.”

According to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, her family rejects the idea that she voluntarily ran off with another man.

“Her family described Clotilde as being extremely close to her daughter and the suggestion that she voluntarily disappeared leaving her daughter behind is not possible,” reads the press release.

A neighbor also expressed disbelief with the husband’s explanation, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

“The neighbor described Clotilde as a loving mother who was inseparable from her daughter,” says the release. “For this reason and the circumstances surrounding her disappearance, both Clotilde’s family members and her neighbor believe that something happened to Clotilde at that time.”

Authorities are hoping tips from the public can help solve this mystery.

Clotilde Tremblay was born in São Miguel, Azores. After coming to the United States, she settled in Fall River, where many of her family members also lived.

In 1980, she married Robert Tremblay and the couple had a child together.

Anyone with information that may assist law enforcement is urged to call Lt. AnnMarie Robertson of the Massachusetts State Police at 508-961-1918 or Lt. John MacDonald of the Fall River Police Department at 508-324-2796 ext. 253.

Callers who only speak Portuguese are urged to call Detective Luis Vertentes of the Fall River Police Department at 508-324-2796, ext. 260.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Bristol County District Attorney seeking public help in solving mystery of Portuguese woman disappearance