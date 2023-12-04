Bristol County home prices stayed the same as last month. Here's what to know.

The median home in Bristol County listed for $549,900 in November, flat to the previous month's $549,900, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows.

Compared to November 2022, the median home list price increased 16.4% from $471,150.

The statistics in this article only pertain to houses listed for sale in Bristol County, not houses that were sold. Information on your local housing market, along with other useful community data, is available at data.heraldnews.com.

Bristol County's median home was 1,908 square feet, listed at $306 per square foot. The price per square foot of homes for sale is up 9.8% from November 2022.

Listings in Bristol County moved briskly, at a median 34 days listed compared to the November national median of 52 days on the market. In the previous month, homes had a median of 31 days on the market. Around 352 homes were newly listed on the market in November, a 1.1% increase from 348 new listings in November 2022.

Property sales: In the heart of Westport this handsome home sold for close to $1M. Here's what other homes sold for

The median home prices issued by Realtor.com may exclude many, or even most, of a market's homes. The price and volume represent only single-family homes, condominiums or townhomes. They include existing homes, but exclude most new construction as well as pending and contingent sales.

Across the Providence-Warwick metro area, median home prices fell to $526,750, slightly lower than a month earlier. The median home had 1,848 square feet, at a list price of $301 per square foot.

Hot properties: Weekly home sales: Swansea property perfect for multi-generational living sold for $563K

In Massachusetts, median home prices were $749,450, a slight decrease from October. The median Massachusetts home listed for sale had 1,853 square feet, with a price of $409 per square foot.

Throughout the United States, the median home price was $420,000, a slight decrease from the month prior. The median American home for sale was listed at 1,858 square feet, with a price of $221 per square foot.

The median home list price used in this report represents the midway point of all the houses or units listed over the given period of time. Experts say the median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market than the average list price, which would mean taking the sum of all listing prices then dividing by the number of homes sold. The average can be skewed by one particularly low or high price.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Bristol County median home prices increased 16.4% from Nov. 2022