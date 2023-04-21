Bristol County Sheriff’s Office responds to ‘incident’ at house of corrections during inmate move

Members of the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office responded to an incident Friday morning when inmates at the county’s house of corrections refused to leave their housing units.

The inmates were being moved to new units as the Dartmouth facility underwent renovations to make it more suicide resistant, according to a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office.

The incident was caused because some of the inmates did not want to leave their units during the process, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Boston 25 News is working to learn if anyone was injured during the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

