Bristol DA issued a final report on Anthony Harden's death. Here are the details it revealed.

FALL RIVER — The Fall River police officer who shot and killed Anthony Harden in his bedroom in 2021 was justified in using deadly force, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office.

That is the conclusion of the DA’s final version of an investigatory report examining evidence and interviews related to the death of the 30-year-old Melville Street resident.

The final report, which was released on Friday, was nearly identical to a preliminary report released last December. The final version, however, contains toxicology and autopsy results.

It also contains photos of the cluttered bedroom inside 120 Melville St. where the female officer reportedly shot Harden twice in his torso — after investigators say he grabbed a steak knife from a table and repeatedly tried stabbing her male partner in his neck and head.

Anthony Harden's apartment. According to the report, the officer who was being attacked had a hard time getting his footing because of clutter on the floor.

Video and photos from the 2019 standoff

Both report versions describe a brief but deadly encounter with a man who reportedly was emotionally unstable and awaiting trial for a 2019 incident that involved a sword, a baby girl and a prolonged standoff with police.

During that incident, police say Harden used his 5-month-old daughter as a human shield of sorts after they showed up to arrest him, after his wife alleged that he had violently assaulted her.

Police say he dropped a small sword he was holding in one hand but managed to keep them at bay in his bedroom for nearly three hours by refusing to release the baby, who was not injured.

Included in the final report released by District Attorney Thomas Quinn are a series of short Facebook Live videos recorded by Harden that day while holding his daughter with half a dozen Fall River police officers quietly watching him.

Harden, with a calm demeanor at one point curses his wife and accuses her of having assaulted him. He can also be heard stating that police “are going to have to kill a (n-word) today or meet my demands.”

Police say he was arrested without incident after he finally released the child.

This is a still image taken from what Fall River police said was a Facebook Live post created by the late Anthony Harden inside his bedroom during a 2019 standoff with police, when he refused to let go of his baby daughter.

Details from the Nov. 22, 2021, encounter with police

The fatal shooting on Nov. 22, 2021 was precipitated by a complaint filed by a 22-year-old woman, who reportedly was in a “dating relationship” with Harden.

Harden by then was wearing a GPS bracelet, after a judge had ordered that he be confined to his home until the start of his trial in December for the 2019 incident involving his wife and their baby.

He was shot twice, police said, within a couple minutes after the two officers went into his bedroom to take him into custody.

Police told investigators Harden rebuffed the male officer’s command to step outside the bedroom to talk and instead stated that he was busy charging his GPS bracelet.

The officer reported that Harden’s emotional state appeared to be “escalating” and that he then suddenly grabbed the steak knife and made several attempts to stab the cop, who says he managed to use his arms to deflect the attack.

The knife police say Anthony Harden used to attack one of the officers.

The DA’s report states that the right shoulder of the male officer’s upper uniform was partially torn and that there were two scratches on the uniform’s left cuff.

It also noted that besides the standard issue .40-caliber pistol, the male officer was equipped with a Taser, a pepper spray canister and a retractable baton. The female officer, however, did not have a Taser device, the report states.

Autopsy details

A Massachusetts State Police crime lab report said that photos taken of the deceased Harden at Saint Anne’s Hospital showed puncture wounds on either side of his torso and below his chest.

A medical examiner’s report issued by Dr. Nikki Mourtzinos states that Harden died from two gunshot wounds to his left torso and that there was “no evidence of close range fire.”

She reported that the two bullets entered his left upper, outer chest and travelled through his body causing “incomplete exit wound[s].”

The DA’s report states that police recovered two spent shell casings from Harden’s bedroom.

It also states that the autopsy showed traces of the prescription painkiller Tramadol in Harden’s blood system, in addition to cannabinoids and both a non-prescription cough suppressant and antihistamine. The level of these substances was not determined and therefore "no conclusions can be drawn as to how any of these substances affected Mr. Harden," the report states.

The report's final conclusion

District attorney Quinn, in a statement, said “[t]he independent investigation into the tragic death of Anthony Harden was conducted by seasoned veterans of the Massachusetts State Police and the most experienced prosecutors in our office.”

Quinn expressed his sympathy to the family of Anthony Harden, but at the same time said “the uncontroverted evidence” showed that Harden tried to kill the male officer and his female partner "was legally justified in using deadly force to save his life.”

Gregg Miliote, spokesman for the district attorney’s office, said investigators included state police detectives assigned to the DA’s office, who during their careers have handled numerous cases of deaths involving homicides, overdoses and suicides.

He also said that state police investigatory experts from other special units contributed to the investigation.

Miliote said Quinn decided to issue the preliminary report in December 2021 “out of compassion for the (Harden) family so as not to have them wait to get some answers.”

He says the preliminary version contained the bulk of what ultimately would be included in the final report minus toxicology and autopsy reports.

Miliote also said issuing the early version of the report was “in the public’s interest to put the facts out there as soon as possible.”

He also noted that the Fall River Police Department had no role in the investigation into Harden's death.

“The investigation is now officially closed,” Miliote said.

The family's reaction

Eric Mack, Harden’s brother, acknowledged on Friday, a few hours after the final report was released, that he hasn’t gone through all the material from the DA’s office but said what he has seen “there are missing holes there.”

Mack, an employment litigation attorney in Providence, filed a lawsuit against the DA’s office in February in Suffolk Superior Court after they were denied access to a host of open records requests. At the time, Quinn cited the fact that the final report on the investigation was not yet completed, and filed a motion to dismiss Mack’s lawsuit. At the request of the DA’s office the initial hearing was postponed until April 7.

“The lawsuit is still going to go forward. They’ve given us some of the information, but not everything. Most obvious is the interviews with the police officers and the entirety of the surveillance footage,” said Mack.

What was included in the final report

Girlfriend revealed more incidents of abuse: “In a recorded interview after Mr. Harden’s death, Mr. Harden’s girlfriend told investigators that the incident she reported to police was not the only instance where Mr. Harden had been abusive," the report states. She told investigators that over the course of two years, Harden hit her with an open and closed fist, threatened her with a knife and a sword, poured soap all over her due to her “filthy mouth” and threatened to kill her.

Two surveillance video clips showing the officers arriving at the Harden residence.

Police reports: 31 pages of police reports from the night of the shooting; 11 pages of handwritten “sergeant’s initial notes”; 14 pages of handwritten “notes” from the investigation.

Images of handwritten investigators' notes were included in the final report from the DA's office.

Timeline: A detailed timeline down to the second of the events of Nov. 22, 2021, from the first call from the girlfriend to the departure of the ambulance from Harden’s residence.

Lab reports

Harden’s criminal records: includes restraining orders, court appearances for things like assalt with a stick, assault with a knife, reckless endangerment of a child, etc.

Data records from his GPS bracelet

Fall River police policies on authorized weapons and use of force

A recording of the call from the girlfriend to police on Nov. 22, 2021.

Dispatch logs and audio files of police radio calls from the night of Nov. 22, 2021.

Search warrants

From the 2019 incident: Facebook video Harden took during the standoff; court records; police reports; photos of the wife’s injuries; a screenshot of a threat he made to the wife; a copy of abuse prevention order

What is not included in the final report:

The autopsy: The report contained detailed descriptions and information from the autopsy, however under Massachusetts law, autopsy reports are not public records. Only the medical examiner has authority to release the autopsy report.

Witness statements: Under Massachusetts public records law, there is an “investigation exemption.” Certain “investigatory materials necessarily compiled out of the public view by law enforcement” are exempt because disclosure "would probably so prejudice the possibility of effective law enforcement that such disclosure would not be in the public interest.” The legislature designed the exemption to allow investigators to provide “an assurance of confidentiality to private citizens so that they will speak openly about matters under investigation.” Investigators need witnesses to speak openly, and identifying them or what they said could put them at grave risk.

The identity of the two officers involved in the incident: The DA's office has explained that they do not reveal the names of officers who are cleared of wrongdoing. However, the open records lawsuit identifies them as Chelsea Campellone and Michael Sullivan.

Charles Winokoor may be reached at cwinokoor@heraldnews.com. Support local journalism and subscribe to The Herald News today.

