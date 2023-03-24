Bristol: Flooded coal mines to heat homes and businesses

Flooded former coal mines could be used to heat thousands of homes in a new plan to cut carbon emissions.

The plan forms one part of a £10m boost to climate projects across the west of England.

Old coal mines naturally flood with water which is heated by geothermal processes, and the water can then be piped above ground for heating.

The plan was welcomed by West of England Metro Mayor Dan Norris and is funded by a green recovery fund.

In future, the flood water could be used to provide heat for Bristol's district heat network, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Swedish firm Vattenfall is planning to build a 12-mile (20km) pipe running from Avonmouth, past Cribbs Causeway and Southmead Hospital, and into the city centre.

'Kind of irony'

Mr Norris said: "This is the biggest challenge we face as a region, as a nation and as a planet.

"We're investing in things like planting trees, creating green jobs and supporting pollinator projects to make sure our region is the UK's bee and pollinator capital in the future.

"I can't think of anything that would be more fantastic than to think what had contributed to carbon dioxide emissions over hundreds of years was then able to turn around and reduce them. There's a kind of irony but also an important purpose there."

The heat from coal mines project is being led by South Gloucestershire Council.

The next stage is to see how dated records of mines match up with the reality underground, as well as to assess the scale of demand for using the renewable and clean source of heat.

Elsewhere, the green recovery fund includes money for planting trees, creating a Frome Valley River Reserve, retro-fitting draughty homes with more efficient insulation and expanding South Gloucestershire and Stroud College to help train up future green jobs.

Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk