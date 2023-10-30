Bristol grandma among Just Stop Oil M25 activists spared jail

The judge decided not to impose a penalty against Gaie Delap

A 76-year-old grandmother is among 12 activists spared jail for causing "massive disruption" on the M25.

The protesters, including Gaia Delap from Bristol, were found to be in contempt of an injunction aimed at restricting protest last November.

At the High Court, Mr Justice Soole said Theresa Norton, 65, and Mair Bain, 36, had crossed the custody threshold and gave them suspended sentences.

He decided not to impose any penalty against the remaining 10 defendants.

Several junctions across Surrey, London, Essex and Kent were affected by the Just Stop Oil action.

Retired teacher Ms Delap previously told the judge she climbed onto an M25 gantry as her "heart was breaking" for the future of her six grandchildren.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Delivering his ruling in London earlier, Mr Justice Soole found Ms Delap and nine other activists had not been made aware of an injunction by a Just Stop Oil mentor prior to the protest, describing the omission as a "significant failure and breach of trust".

Referring to these 10 defendants, he said: "Having listened to each of these defendants my conclusion is that each of them have told the honest truth. I do not accept that they have lied to the court.

"It is surprising that the so-called legal brief did not give reference to existing injunctions but in my judgment it is not incredible."

He handed Ms Bain a 40-day jail sentence suspended for two years and Ms Norton an 80-day sentence, also suspended for two years, telling the court: "Ms Bain's actions were deliberate and in defiance of the court.

"Her actions caused massive disruption to the M25 and members of the public. The mitigating factors include her apology and her statement explaining she would not breach court injunctions in the future."

Mr Justice Soole described Ms Norton's case as "much more difficult" due to her previous conviction for being in contempt of an injunction and past comments by her explaining she would continue to "protest regardless and defy the court".

He said he took into account her statement which explained she had "no intention" of breaching court orders in the future.

A spokesman for National Highways, which brought the case against the protesters, said the agency's "primary concern is always safety".

They added: "Protesting on the strategic road network is extremely dangerous to the protesters and motorists. It's right that dangerous and reckless protesters who disrupt our strategic road network should face the necessary consequences."

Outside court, a spokesman for Just Stop Oil said the proceedings "demonstrated our courts are not protecting the ordinary people of this country".

Follow BBC West on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk