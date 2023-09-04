Bristol hosts New England horseshoe championship tournament
Bristol hosts New England horseshoe championship tournament
Bristol hosts New England horseshoe championship tournament
UCF referenced calling in the National Guard during its 56-6 win over Kent State on Saturday, and later deleted the post.
Both teams are headed to the quarterfinals.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
With Max Verstappen rapidly closing in on his third consecutive world drivers championship, F1 hits the fastest circuit on the schedule as the series shifts to Monza and the Italian Grand Prix.
The former interim heavyweight champion rebounded from a disappointing loss to Jon Jones in a heavyweight title fight in March by pummeling Serghei Spivac on Saturday in the main event of UFC Paris.
A number of other musical acts followed Jimmy Buffett's lead and played concerts at Wrigley Field.
This week, we drive the Jeep Wrangler 392 and Dodge Challenger Black Ghost, talk about Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale, Felipe Massa, Ford F-150 Lobo and more.
After his passing at 99, "The Price Is Right" legend Bob Barker is celebrated with a tribute show hosted by protégé Drew Carey.
There hasn’t been much parity atop the college football rankings in recent seasons, but these teams aren’t completely flawless.
A certified financial therapist adds that money often represents power in a relationship, which can cause deep issues.
Creators are criticizing the supposed rise of the "sprinkle, sprinkle" women. The post Creators question glamorization of financial dependence, financial abuse when relying on men to provide for women appeared first on In The Know.
Learn how to flip an outdated dresser with just a little maintenance and some paint. The post This bamboo dresser from Facebook Marketplace gets a major upgrade appeared first on In The Know.
John McEnroe joined ESPN's tennis coverage in 2009.
The former world No. 1 reached the third round in her first Grand Slam since early 2020.
Late-night comedy’s five biggest hosts are starting a podcast. Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers, John Oliver and Jimmy Fallon will host Strike Force Five, a weekly chat about “the complexities behind the ongoing Hollywood strikes.” All proceeds will go to out-of-work staff from the hosts’ five talk shows.
Our guide to the most delightful (sometimes frightful) dinnerware and decor for a scary good season.
TikTokers are using Drake's latest accent in this new trend.
Both REI and Backcountry are hosting their highly anticipated Labor Day sales, offering discounts of up to 40% off on a wide range of outdoor equipment and apparel.
Calm is introducing a new Sleep Story that is narrated by the voice behind TikTok's text-to-speech voice, the company announced on Tuesday. Kat Callaghan, a Canadian radio host and voiceover artist who voices the perky and robot-like voice on TikTok, worked with Calm to help users drift off to sleep in a new Sleep Story. The new Sleep Story, called "Once Upon a TikTok Tale," takes listeners on an immersive journey where Callaghan describes a series of dreamy locations based on surreal, sleepy versions of popular TikTok trends.
While the Aces-Liberty matchup will receive top billing to start the penultimate week of the season, there is plenty down the standings to watch out for as teams in the rest of the playoff positions shuffle around nightly.