Bristol: M32 delays after closure from flooding

The M32 in Bristol is closed in both directions and long queues are building after heavy rain caused flooding.

National Highways South West say contractors are on the scene at junction 3 A4320 Easton Way in St Pauls and they are "are working to clear the flood as soon as possible".

Delays are back to junction 1 at Hambrook as drivers struggle to pass the flooding.

A diversion is in place via the entry and exit slip roads.

The M32 links the M4 with Bristol city centre.

https://twitter.com/HighwaysSWEST/status/1712719152044032501

