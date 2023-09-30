Bristol man charged with burglary, threatening in Manchester

A wanted Bristol man turned himself into police in Manchester late Friday night and then was arrested on another warrant out of Bristol, police said.

Andrew Davis, 31, was charged with first-degree burglary and second-degree threatening stemming from an incident in Manchester, according to the Manchester Police Department.

A warrant had been issued for Davis stemming from a report of a disturbance at 28 Woodbridge on Sept. 28, police said.

Davis was released on a $350,000 bond but was promptly turned over to the Bristol Police Department as he was wanted on another warrant out of Bristol, police said.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Manchester on Oct. 2.