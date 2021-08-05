Bristol man convicted in uncle's 2015 murder

Aug. 5—GOSHEN — A Bristol man has been found guilty of murdering his uncle more than six years ago.

Charles D. Bussard, 31, was convicted Thursday night after a jury reached the guilty verdict at the end of his trial in Elkhart County Circuit Court.

Bussard was accused of using a shotgun to shoot and kill Byron Bussard, 45, at the home they shared with Charles Bussards' father along C.R. 23 in January 2015.

Byron Bussard was considered missing due to insufficient evidence to prove he was killed. But in January 2020, five years after the shooting, Charles Bussard allegedly called police to admit the murder.

The trial went about three days before closing arguments were made Thursday evening.

"Give Byron Bussard justice, and find the defendant guilty of his murder," Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Katelyn Doyle told the jury.

Jurors then deliberated for about 50 minutes before reaching their verdict. Judge Michael Christofeno accepted it and convicted Bussard around 7 p.m., then scheduled the sentencing hearing for Sept. 9.

