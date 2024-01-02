Bristol man dead after overnight crash in Elkhart

Jan. 1—ELKHART — A Bristol man is dead following an early Monday morning two-vehicle crash in Elkhart.

At 12:14 a.m., an off-duty Elkhart Police Department officer in a marked squad car called the Elkhart City 911 Communications Center to report observing a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed near Elkhart High School on California Road, according to an EPD news release.

"The off-duty officer reported to Communications that this vehicle crashed with another vehicle near the intersection of California Road and N. Nappanee St.," the release stated. "Other Elkhart Police Department officers and first responders dispatched and arrived shortly thereafter."

Responding officers observed a GMC Envoy with heavy front end damage in the intersection. The suspect vehicle, a Honda CRV, was heavily damaged and lying on its roof in the grass southeast of the intersection, allegedly having struck multiple objects during the incident, including a utility pole, a tree, and a light pole.

The driver of the Honda has been identified as Braxton Smith, 22, who was ejected from the vehicle and was unresponsive. He was then taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead.

"One female passenger of the Envoy, a 33-year-old female, complained of pain and was treated on scene by medics; she was transported by medics to the hospital for treatment and evaluation of non life-threatening injuries," the released added. "The male driver of the Envoy, a 29-year-old male, and a male and female passenger in the Envoy did not require or declined further treatment."

During the investigation, officers also observed extensive damage to two vehicles from crash debris on the Lochmandy Motors property, both Ford F-150s.

The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office arrived on scene. Their crash reconstruction team took over the accident investigation, and the Elkhart County Homicide Unit was called in to assist and then took over the investigation.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact Michiana Crime Stoppers 574-288-STOP, 800-342-STOP or visit michianacrimestoppers.com or the Elkhart Police Department.