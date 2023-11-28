Bristol man held on $20M bail charged with sexually assaulting unconscious child

A Bristol man is facing more than 150 felony charges for allegedly sexually assaulting and filming an unconscious 12-year-old boy and inappropriately photographing two other children,ages of 2 and 8, and creating and distributing child pornography.

Brian Nathaniel Harris, 28, of the 1200 block of Pond Street, was incarcerated in Bucks County Correctional Center on Tuesday on a $20 million bail following arraignment on 161 charges, all but six are felonies, according to the docket. The case was investigated by the Bucks County Detectives.

Harris is facing two counts of indecent sexual assault on an unconscious person and two counts of involuntary deviant sexual intercourse with a child.

Brian Nathaniel Harris is incarcerated in lieu of $20 million bail on more than 150 child sex abuse and child pornography charges

He also faces six third-degree felony counts of indecent assault on a child under age 13 and and six first-degree misdemeanor counts of indecent assault on an unconscious person.

But most of the charges, 143, involve possession or dissemination of child pornography, according to the docket.

Bucks County District Attorney’s Office spokesman Manuel Gamiz confirmed that Harris is the subject of a press conference scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

The press conference is being held to announce an arrest in a child sex abuse case and ask the public’s help in locating potential victims.

This is a developing story, check back for details.

