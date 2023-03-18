Bristol man sought in animal cruelty investigation

Mar. 17—BRISTOL — The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office was called to 19803 US Hwy 20, Bristol to investigate a report of loose animals.

"On scene officers found a deceased horse and goat on the property," a news release stated. "An investigation was initiated into the care and proper disposal of the dead animals at that property along with the Elkhart County Humane Society."

The resident, Josiah Wingard, was not at the property at the time of the initial call and the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on his location.

Wingard also has an active felony warrant for failure to properly dispose of dead animals, unrelated to this investigation.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Capt. James Smith at jsmith@elkhartcountysheriff.com.

ARRESTS

—David Davis was arrested on a charge of being a habitual traffic offender and on several Elkhart County warrants after a traffic stop at 1925 Lincolnway East at 12:06 p.m. Thursday.

—Samuel Urdaneta, 32, of Elkhart, was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated after he was stopped by police for an alleged equipment violation at 12:44 a.m. Friday. Urdaneta submitted to a certified chemical test and provided a sample of .252.

HIT-AND-RUN

—Jessica St Germain reported to Goshen city at 9:49 a.m. Thursday that a customer of Low Bob's Discount Tobacco, 434 W. Pike St., was leaving the store parking lot in a blue mini-van and struck Jessica's parked vehicle causing minor damage. The driver left the scene without attempting to leave or exchange driver's or insurance information.

SHOPLIFTING

—Goshen city police received a report of shoplifting from Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway E., that occurred on Wednesday.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

—Mykola Kamyshan reported to Goshen city police at 2:13 p.m. Thursday damage to his vehicle while it was parked at 223 Tanglewood Dr.

—Melodee Bowlby reported to Elkhart County deputies that between March 9 and Thursday someone damaged the park building and playground by spraying spray paint on them and also damaged a port-a-potty by setting it on fire Sunnyside Park, 68546 Clinton St., New Paris.

—Ronda Allen reported to Goshen city police that between Tuesday and Thursday, someone slashed a tire on a Jeep parked in her driveway at 109 Winchester Trl., belonging to her son's ex-girlfriend.

FRAUD

—Carol Scriber reported to Goshen city police at 4:23 p.m. Thursday being the victim of a scam at 1330 E. Douglass St.

BURGLARY

—Marathon Gas Station employee Deborah Smith reported to Elkhart County deputies that around 12:30 a.m. two people burglarized the store by forcing entry into the store, 68310 Ind. 15, by forcing entry into the back door of the store and stealing $4660 worth of items.

—Hawks Discount reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 7 p.m. March 9 and 8 a.m. March 10 someone broke into the building.

THEFT

—Caleb Pontius reported to Elkhart County deputies that in the early hours of March 6, someone stole 3 catalytic converters from Forrest River, 55135 C.R. 1.

—Walmart, 30830 Old U.S. 20, reported to Elkhart County deputies that thefts were committed Jan. 13, Jan. 14, Jan. 17, Jan. 19, Jan. 25 and Jan. 26.