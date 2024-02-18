Bristol mental health group celebrates power of walking

A walking group that is part of a nationwide team supporting people with their mental health is celebrating its fifth anniversary.

Mental Health Mates Bristol, led by Rachel Rayner, gets people together for strolls in and around the city.

"We're a very eclectic bunch and that's where we can support each other," said Ms Rayner.

The group is inviting anyone who struggles with their mental health to join in a "jaunt" this weekend.

Ms Rayner said that taking the first step outside can be daunting for some, but that over the last five years the group has grown into a family, ready to support anyone who wants to join.

"Stepping outside and having that first 'hello' with a group of strangers can be difficult," she said.

"Once you've taken that first step, it does get easier. I've always been open about my own mental health struggles but always felt quite alone.

"This group has shown me it's ok to talk and that I am not alone."

Speaking to BBC Radio Bristol, Ms Rayner added: "There's always something in nature that can make you smile, whether it's a robin, or a blackbird, or a puddle that looks like a frog.

"We've never cancelled a walk and meet whatever the weather, which has led to some very funny stories."

The nationwide organisation Mental Health Mates was started by author, journalist and campaigner, Bryony Gordon in 2016.

Ms Gordon took to X, formerly Twitter, and invited anyone and everyone to join her in Hyde Park to walk and talk "without fear or judgement."

To her amazement, she arrived to find 20 people waiting and said she was struck by everyone's courage to get up on a cold February morning to walk with a bunch of strangers.

Fast forward seven years and Mental Health Mates now has over 150 walks across the UK.

"We take a really gentle pace. It's not about getting out of breath, huffing and puffing. We want people talking and connecting and making friends," Ms Rayner said.

"Everyone is welcome."

The walk starts at The Downs Café at 14:00 GMT.

