This Bristol mom didn't know family of slain Baby TS. But she rallied town to support them

All that she knows about Baby TS is what Stephanie Scancella has read online. It broke her heart.

She is not alone.

Scancella, a mother of seven, heard the scream of emergency sirens shortly before midnight Wednesday night. Everyone in Bristol Borough did. She prayed whoever the sirens were for would be OK.

The next morning Scancella and the small tight-knit riverfront borough learned what happened on Radcliffe Street to a 4-month-old infant boy known publicly only by two initials.

Bristol Borough police have charged the father of 4-month-old baby TS with his death on May 24, 2023.

Father charged in death of infant son Bristol father charged in death of baby son. What he told police

The baby was dead. Doctors called his injuries including bruises on his forehead, neck, thigh, lower eye, and head injuries “indicative of a battered child.”

The child’s 30-year-old father, Tyler Sullivan, who is facing homicide and related charges in the death, allegedly told police he violently shook his son twice and bumped his head against the bathtub the day he died.

Sullivan also told police he bumped the baby’s head on a rocking chair and had shaken his son six other times over the last six weeks, court documents said.

The death plunged Scancella and the community into mourning and looking for ways to support the baby’s family, and each other.

“I work in Bristol Borough and live in Bristol Borough, it's a small town and most of us stick together when truly truly needed,” Scancella. “This has truly hurt so many hearts. “It's all that was talked about yesterday no matter where I went in town.”

Scancella, like many others in and around the borough on Thursday and Friday, turned to social media to express their grief, anger and sympathy. She could not imagine what the family of TS is going through, especially his mother.

Which is why in Facebook community groups she posted an idea to see what people thought: Let’s hold a community vigil.

Everyone could meet in the parking lot of St. Mark’s Parish on Radcliffe Street at 8 p.m. on Friday. They could bring stuffed animals, flowers, candles, bubbles. They could pray together as a show of support for the family of of the slain infant.

The vigil could bring some attention to a Go Fund Me campaign started online by a friend of the baby's mother to help her with expenses. As of Friday afternoon, more than $4,300 had been raised.

“I am hopeful that a great number of people will show up to show Baby T he is loved no matter where he is and to show mommy some support knowing Baby T is loved by us even though we didn't personally know him,” Scancella said.

More on the Sellersville 7 Police say 7 siblings in Sellersville were terribly neglected. Why no one seemed to notice

Sellersville parents of 7 arrested Bucks County parents of 7 charged. Sick kids living in filth, with rats, no food, police say

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Bristol Borough baby killed to be remembered at vigil