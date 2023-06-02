Is Bristol murder suspect cold-blooded killer or abused wife? What neighbors, records say.

On Memorial Day, Sammar Khan hosted a small cookout, serving grilled chicken, corn on the cob and watermelon that her neighbor brought over.

The next morning, police allege the 40-year-old Levittown mother of four gunned down her estranged husband, Faisal Iqbal, 38, in a Bristol park firing three bullets into him while he laid on the ground wounded by two previous shots.

Bucks County authorities have not released a motive for the killing, but in the days since the murder new details have emerged from court documents and those who knew the couple providing contrasting portraits of their "tumultuous" relationship.

Khan, who is charged with first-degree murder, told police the couple met in Lion's Park along the Delaware River wharf shortly before 11 a.m. Tuesday to discuss their relationship, court documents said. Authorities, though, believe that Khan went to the park intending to kill Iqbal.

Sammar Khan, 40 , of Levittown, arrives for her arraignment on charges that she killed her husband Faisal Iqbal on May 30, 2023 at the wharf in Bristol Borough.

Witnesses told police Khan was talking loudly and saw the couple wrestling before gunshots were heard, according to court documents. As the couple emerged from the riverbank, a witness said Iqbal yelled to call 911 before Khan allegedly shot him twice.

She then approached her wounded husband on the ground, raised the 9-milimeter handgun with one hand and shot him twice more in the torso, then moved the gun to his head and fired once more, authorities said.

When police arrived, Khan reportedly admitted to the shooting and she had bloodstains on her clothing.

Authorities recovered a handgun, but they have not provided information about where Khan allegedly got it or if she had a concealed carry permit. Bristol Chief Joe Moors said the police investigation remains active.

After shooting Iqbal, Khan allegedly called her boyfriend, who recently had moved into her home, told him what she did and asked him to come pickup her 5-year-old son from the park. Police did not reveal if the child witnessed the shooting.

Khan and Iqbal divorcing after more than a year apart

Court records involving the couple trace the last year of their deteriorating relationship, which include a protection from abuse order against Iqbal and divorce paperwork recently filed against Khan, who authorities said has been in another relationship for more than a year.

The couple separated in February 2022, just 10 days shy of their 10th wedding anniversary, according to divorce filings in Bucks County. In his divorce petition, Iqbal included "indignities," which basically means that one party made the other's life unbearable, as grounds for dissolving the marriage.

Records show that Iqbal was living in an apartment in Bristol Township, and Khan in the family's Freedom Lane home with their three children and her teenage son from a previous relationship.

Iqbal initiated divorce proceedings in April. The case was still in its early phases and Khan did not have legal representation listed, according to the court docket. Iqbal had also filed a petition seeking custody of the couple's children, who are 5-to 9-years-old. The children are now in foster care, authorities said.

In the court filings, Iqbal also alleged that Khan was withholding his personal property including his passport, Social Security card, clothing and important papers and asked the court to order her to return them.

Upper Southampton Attorney Iriana Blitshtein, who represented Iqbal in the divorce matters, declined to talk about the pending legal case. But she didn't hesitate to provide a portrait of her client.

“He was a wonderful man. He didn’t want to hurt anybody,” Blitshtein said. “He was a kind and incredibly nice gentleman.”

She described Iqbal as a father who wanted to be with his children. He worked seven days a week at a local convenience store to save enough money to build a life for him and his children.

“Nobody deserves to be murdered like that,” Blitshtein added. “There should be zero tolerance for this. This is just unspeakable.”

Sammar Khan purchased this home on Freedom Lane in the Farmbrook section of Levittown in 2021, according to county property records.

Freedom Lane neighbors say they witness abuse at Levittown home

But neighbors and acquaintances of Khan painted a dramatically different picture.

Mathew D. George, the lead pastor at Levittown Church of God in Bristol Township, described Khan as a devote Christian, loving mother and "good friend to many."

Kahn and her children are regular congregants at the church and the children are involved in youth programs, George said. Her eldest daughter was baptized in the church last year, and Khan posted a video of it on her Facebook page, which is dominated by images of her children.

George recalled meeting Iqbal only once when the family first started attending services.

Neighbors on Freedom Lane in the Farmbrook section of Bristol Township, where Khan has lived since 2021, didn't hesitate to describe her as a doting and devoted mother, kind person and the perfect neighbor who always seems to be working on home improvements or planting flowers with her kids.

Iqbal, they alleged, was a mostly absentee father, angry bully and an abusive husband.

"She was petrified of him. This was a horrible man. He is an abusive, brutal man,” neighbor Bob Davison said. “They are going to try and make him look like a good guy, but he isn’t.”

His mother, Gail Davidson Yezzie, said that she thought Khan, whose nickname is "Summer," was a single mother for months after she moved in, until she was introduced to Iqbal. On the rare occasions when her husband visited, the neighbors knew it, she said.

The couple often argued so loudly that Davidson Yezzie could hear it inside her house, which is directly across the street.

More than once, Iqbal allegedly used rocks to break Khan’s front windows when she refused to let him inside, including a time when he reportedly sat in the yard for hours crying to be let in, Davidson Yezzie said. Another time he ripped the storm door off its hinges in a fit of rage.

Davidson Yezzie also alleged that once Khan came to her house with bruises around her neck and claimed that Iqbal strangled her. Khan and the children would also seek refuge in a neighbor's home from Iqbal, she added.

She and other neighbors would tell Khan to call the police when Iqbal showed up at her house, but she feared it would only make him more angry, Davidson Yezzie said.

Court documents filed in Bucks County court appear to support the neighbors allegations of the couple, including that Khan was in an abusive marriage.

In March 2022, a Bucks County judge granted Khan a protection from abuse order against Iqbal, which does not expire until next March, according to a copy obtained by this new organization. In the order, a judge granted Khan "sole legal and physical custody of the children."

The documents provided by the court did not include the reasons Khan sought the protection order from her husband. But it forbade him from any physical or electronic contact, or attempt to contact, Khan, with the only exception involving contact related to their children, according to the order.

The judge also barred Iqbal from "stalking" or "harassing " family and other household members, but the names were redacted. He also was required to relinquish any firearms to the Bucks County Sheriff for the duration of the order and forbade him from possessing firearms while the order was active.

One month after the PFA order was granted, Iqbal was arrested for violating it after Bristol Township police found him in a vehicle parked in the driveway of the Freedom Lane home, records show. A magisterial judge set his bail at $250,000 cash.

A judge found Iqbal in contempt and sentenced him to 60 days in jail, but allowed him to be released on time served after 23 days, records show.

But it appears that Iqbal lied in a sworn statement of Criminal History/Abuse History verification form he filed with the court as part of his custody paperwork. A copy of the form showed Iqbal failed to indicate on the form that he had an active PFA order against him and a conviction for violating it, which could have subjected him to a perjury charged.

Recently, neighbor Davidson Yezzie said Khan told her that her husband accused her of being promiscuous and told her he was going to take away her kids and the house in the divorce. County records list Khan as the sole property owner.

The Davidsons added that the only thing they could think of that could have triggered Khan had to involve her children.

“She was very protective of the children," Davidson Yezzie said. "I never saw her violent. I never saw her defend herself against him. Something really bad had to happen to make her snap.”

