Bristol Myers: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) on Thursday reported a loss of $10.03 billion in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of $4.45. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.46 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.37 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $11.07 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.6 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $9.02 billion, or $3.99 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $42.52 billion.

Bristol Myers expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.35 to $7.55 per share.

Bristol Myers shares have remained stable since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 2%. The stock has decreased slightly more than 2% in the last 12 months.

