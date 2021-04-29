Bristol Myers first-quarter earnings miss expectations as cancer drugs underperform

FILE PHOTO: A pharmacist holds a bottle of the drug Eliquis, made by Pfizer Pharmaceuticals, at a pharmacy in Provo
Michael Erman
·2 min read

By Michael Erman

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Bristol Myers Squibb Co reported lower-than-expected first-quarter profit on Thursday as sales of its high margin cancer drugs Revlimid and Opdivo fell short of Wall Street estimates.

The underperformance of the cancer drugs was partially offset by better-than-expected sales of the blood thinner Eliquis that Bristol Myers shares with Pfizer Inc.

Excluding one-time items, the New York-based drugmaker said it earned $3.95 billion in the quarter, or $1.74 a share, compared with $3.96 billion, or $1.72 a share, a year ago.

Analysts on average expected $1.82 a share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Chief Financial Officer David Elkins said in an interview that the sales mix - in particular, the outperformance in lower margin Eliquis versus higher margin Revlimid - accounts for most of the gap between the results and analysts' expectations.

Bristol Myers still expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.35 to $7.55 a share, Elkins said.

Revenue in the quarter of $11.07 billion was basically in line with analysts' projections.

Eliquis sales were $2.89 billion, beating analyst expectations by about $300 million. Revlimid had sales of $2.94 billion, around $150 million lower than Wall Street projections.

Sales of cancer immunotherapy Opdivo fell 3% to $1.72 billion, also around $150 million shy of analysts' estimates.

"Overall, I think we're in a good place," Elkins said, adding that he expects Eliquis' growth to continue and Opdivo to return to growth in the second half of the year due to approvals in new tumor types and its increasing use as an initial treatment for advanced lung cancer.

The company reported net earnings of $2.02 billion, or 89 cents per share, for the quarter, versus a net loss of $775 million a year ago, due in part to costs associated with the Celgene acquisition.

Bristol Myers shares closed at $66.03 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday. The company's shares are up around 7.6% this year, underperforming the Standard and Poor's 500 index, which is up around 13% over the same period.

(Reporting by Michael Erman; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

Recommended Stories

  • A grand jury has been impaneled in the federal investigation into Rudy Giuliani

    Rudy Giuliani's attorney told ABC News that his assistant was doled a subpoena to appear in front of a federal grand jury in May.

  • Germany Gives Record 1.1 Million Covid Shots as Cases Ease

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany administered a record of just under 1.1 million Covid-19 shots Wednesday, further accelerating efforts to control the pandemic in Europe’s biggest economy.General practitioners administered a total of 730,000 doses, and vaccine centers another 360,000 shots, accounting for more than 1% of the population for the first time, Health Minister Jens Spahn said at a news conference in Berlin.“That shows how much speed we’ve gained,” Spahn said. “It’s not enough yet to gain herd immunity in the population, but every shot offers protection.”After a sluggish start, Germany is helping lead the charge in Europe’s quickening Covid vaccination campaign, with 25.9% of its residents now having received a single dose and 7.5% fully covered.The country appears to be finally beating back the third wave of Covid-19, with the national seven-day incidence rate per 100,000 people falling in recent days. It remains above a level that triggers the closing of stores, schools, restaurants and cultural venues in most parts of the country.The number of Covid patients in intensive-care units fell for a third straight day on Thursday to 5,015, below the peak of 5,745 during the second wave in early January.Still, infections remain too high, and continue to rise in people under 60, Lothar Wieler, head of the Robert Koch Institute public-health agency, said alongside Spahn.“The pandemic is unfortunately not over and it won’t be under control until it’s under control in every part of the world,” Wieler said.Spahn described this week’s falling Covid metrics a “signal,” saying the numbers need to keep going down before a safe relaxation of virus restrictions can occur.All German adults will become eligible for a Covid shot by June, Spahn said, though he cautioned that there probably won’t be enough supplies available to actually administer doses to everybody until later in the summer.(Updates with data on infections, hospitalizations)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Bristol Myers (BMY) Now

    Bristol Myers (BMY) is well positioned to outperform the market, as it exhibits above-average growth in financials.

  • How to Help India Amid the COVID Crisis

    India’s coronavirus crisis is the worst since the pandemic began, and it will probably worsen before it gets better. Hospitals are full, oxygen supplies are dwindling, and sick people are dying as they wait to see doctors. As workers leave locked-down cities for their home villages, experts fear that the exodus could accelerate the spread of the virus in rural areas, as a similar one did last year. Official estimates of the nationwide infection toll — well above 300,000 a day — are probably undercounted, epidemiologists say. The reported figure will mostly likely rise to 500,000 cases a day by August, they say, leaving as many as 1 million of India’s 1.4 billion people dead from COVID-19. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Charities, volunteers and businesses in India and beyond are trying to help the country’s COVID victims and frontline workers. Here are a few ways to help. International organizations United Nations agencies, including UNICEF and the World Health Organization, are delivering personal protective equipment kits, oxygen concentrators, diagnostic testing systems and other supplies to India’s frontline health care workers. PATH, a global health nonprofit based in Seattle, says it has a team of more than 200 people working in India to procure oxygen supplies and accelerate COVID-19 testing and surveillance. The International Medical Corps, which works in conflict areas around the world, is raising money for a campaign to help provide medical equipment, personal protective equipment, isolation facilities and other essential supplies in India. Care India says it has supplied hospitals and frontline workers in India with more than 39,000 PPE kits, along with masks and other supplies. The nonprofit, which has worked in India for 70 years, accepts donations in any amount. The Association for India’s Development, a Maryland-based charity that partners with nonprofits in India, says it has volunteers distributing food and protective equipment in most of India’s 29 states. Project HOPE, also in Maryland, is a nonprofit providing medical training, health education and humanitarian assistance around the world. The group says it has given COVID-related assistance in 150 countries during the pandemic, including India. GIVE.asia, a fundraising platform in Singapore for causes across the Asia Pacific region, says it is working with the Singapore Red Cross to send ventilators, oxygen concentrators and oxygen generators to India. The platform also hosts fundraising campaigns by individuals. AmeriCares, a nongovernmental organization based in Connecticut that specializes in emergency medical response work, says it is working in several Indian states to deliver PPE, ventilators and other medical equipment, as well as to educate people on how to prevent the spread of the virus. Groups in India The Indian Red Cross Society has staff and volunteers running blood drives, delivering aid and medical supplies, along with providing other essential services across the country. Youth Feed India and Helping Hands Charitable Trust are delivering ration kits to vulnerable residents of Mumbai. Each kit includes staples like rice and dal, and feeds a family of four for 15 days. Ketto, a fundraising platform in Mumbai, a hot spot of the country’s latest COVID outbreak, is shepherding a campaign by hundreds of entrepreneurs to purchase 3,000 oxygen concentrators. (The organizers are tweeting live updates.) FromU2Them, a Mumbai nonprofit, is raising money on Ketto from individuals and Indian businesses to pay for food and medical supplies in the sprawling financial hub. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • India's COVID-19 emergency is wake-up call to Africa -AU health chief

    NAIROBI (Reuters) -The raging state of the COVID-19 pandemic is India is a wake-up call for Africa that its governments and citizens must not let their guards down, the African Union's disease control agency warned on Thursday. African nations generally do not have sufficient numbers of health care workers, hospital beds, oxygen supplies, and the continent of 1.3 billion would be even more overwhelmed than India if cases surged in a similar way, said John Nkengasgong, head of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention. "We are watching with total disbelief...What is happening in India cannot be ignored by our continent," he told reporters.

  • Millionaire Mitt Romney refuses to applaud Biden’s plans for taxing rich and raising minimum wage

    Senator from Utah reportedly worth $250m after career at private equity firm Bain Capital

  • New polls show Biden is riding high and Republicans don’t know how to bring him down

    As clear majorities of Americans approve of Mr Biden’s performance, the worst some Republicans can say about him is that he’s ‘bland’

  • Four Seasons Total Landscaping trolls Rudy Giuliani after FBI raid: ‘Wrong apartment’

    Agents removed electronic devices from apartment of Donald Trump’s personal lawyer

  • Lauren Boebert shakes her head at Biden’s calls for gun reform and is called out for using phone (cloned)

    ‘Will Joe Biden start his gun control crusade by investigating Hunter?’ she tweeted

  • Biden to keep intelligence inspector general Trump appointed

    President Joe Biden intends to keep the watchdog overseeing the U.S. intelligence community, a longtime intelligence official who rose to the post after his predecessor was fired by President Donald Trump for his role in Trump's first impeachment. Biden on Tuesday announced that he intended to nominate Thomas Monheim for Senate confirmation as the permanent inspector general. The inspector general investigates and audits the 18 organizations in the intelligence community and reviews potential whistleblower complaints.

  • Trump bizarrely says Democrats were ‘choking’ on their masks at Biden’s Joint Session address

    Nancy Pelosi’s mask was ‘biggest mask’, says former president

  • Gretchen Whitmer kidnap suspects now charged with ‘weapons of mass destruction’ plot

    A federal grand jury added new charges against the three men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, including plans to destroy a bridge

  • Donald Trump’s portrait replaces Barack Obama’s at Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery

    Museum director Kim Sajet says there’s no moral test to be in the Portrait Gallery, ‘otherwise, nobody would be there’

  • From defending lead pipes to the interrupting iPhone: The strangest GOP criticisms of Biden’s speech

    ‘This whole thing could have just been an email’

  • Jill Biden wears same dress for joint address that she wore at inauguration

    First lady wore navy version of embroidered Gabriela Hearst dress

  • Tim Scott: Republican’s Biden rebuttal ‘from a planet where facts don’t matter’, says MSNBC anchor

    Nicolle Wallace savages South Carolina senator over claim new president ‘inherited a tide that had already turned’ on Covid-19

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene ridiculed for claims Biden plans to brainwash kids by paying for preschool

    Greene blasted for being ‘an insane, bitter meathead that is full-blown Q and seditious’

  • Iran deal parties seek nuclear talks momentum, U.S. briefs Gulf states

    VIENNA (Reuters) -World powers and Iran sought on Tuesday to speed up efforts to bring Washington and Tehran back into compliance with the 2015 nuclear accord, as the United States reassured its Gulf Arab allies on the status of the talks. Iran, Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia began a third round of meetings in Vienna to agree steps that would be needed if the agreement, which was abandoned by then-U.S. President Donald Trump in 2018, is to be revived. The main differences are over what sanctions the United States will need to remove, what steps Iran will need to take to resume its obligations to curb its nuclear programme, and how to sequence this process to satisfy both sides.

  • Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90

    Michael Collins stayed in orbit as Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin walked on the Moon in 1969.

  • Rachel Lindsay leaves 'Bachelor' podcast as franchise grapples with issues of race

    Rachel Lindsay, the "Bachelor" franchise's first Black female lead, is "stepping away" from a popular podcast. "I've been struggling. That's no secret."