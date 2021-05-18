Bristol Myers to pay up to $1.38 billion to develop, sell Agenus's cancer therapy

BRISTOL-MYERS
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Drugmaker Bristol Myers Squibb will pay biotech firm Agenus Inc up to $1.38 billion to exclusively develop and commercialize its experimental cancer drug, AGEN1777, the companies said on Tuesday.

The drug candidate, primarily being tested to improve anti-tumor activity, will also be studied and developed by Bristol Myers for immuno-oncology treatments including non-small cell lung cancer, which accounts for about 85% of lung cancer cases globally.

Bristol Myers has been betting on sales of its Opdivo drug to treat such cancers, but that market is currently dominated by Merck & Co's rival treatment Keytruda.

Agenus will receive up to $1.36 billion in development, regulatory and commercial milestones in addition to double-digit royalties on net product sales. It will receive an upfront payment of $200 million. (https://refini.tv/2STY2pX)

The biotech company will retain options to conduct clinical studies under the development plan, and to test it in combination with certain other pipeline assets, and will co-promote AGEN1777 in the United States after commercialization.

Agenus plans to file a marketing application for the therapy with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in the second quarter of this year, the company said.

(Reporting by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

Recommended Stories

  • Democracy activists plead guilty to illegal HK assembly

    Outside the District Court, democracy activists chanted slogans, posed for pictures with supporters and spoke to the media before their trial.Next Digital Ltd shares were suspended on Monday after authorities froze assets of its jailed owner Lai under a new national security law.Lai, a democracy activist and staunch Beijing critic, was sentenced to 14 months in prison for taking part in unauthorized assemblies during anti-government protests in Hong Kong in 2019, and is among the most high profile arrests made under the security law. Lai and nine other activists pleaded guilty in the District Court to charges of organizing an unauthorized assembly on October 1, 2019, China's national day, as a trial began on Monday.

  • LAPD investigating T.I., Tiny for sexual assault

    The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating whether rapper-actor Clifford “T.I.” Harris and his wife, Xscape member Tamika “Tiny” Harris, drugged and sexually assaulted a woman. Allegations that the celebrity couple frequently recruited, drugged and assaulted women at their Atlanta home began in late January when a former friend, Sabrina Peterson, made the accusation and invited women who’d been victimized to share their experiences. Dozens then made claims, which T.I and Tiny vehemently denied.

  • Psyched: MindMed And Compass Q1 Earnings, FDA Approves Therapists Taking MDMA, Wesana Health Goes Public

    Two of the most prominent companies in the psychedelics space released their financials for the first quarter of 2021. Compass Pathways (NASDAQ: CMPS) and MindMed (NASDAQ: MNMD) remain the only two companies in psychedelics to reach a major U.S. stock exchange. Both companies presented net losses associated with R&D expenses, as entities in the space race towards gaining ground in a sector that still hasn’t reached early maturity or profitability. Both companies presented strong cash positions to advance their research pipelines. Compass, Pressing On Psilocybin: Compass highlighted the issuing of two new patents and a post-quarter equity financing round of $144 million. The company is currently pushing psilocybin through a phase 2b clinical trial. In March, Compass was granted two new patents. Compass reported a net loss for the first quarter of $12.7 million. R&D expenses were $6.9 million and general and administrative expenses were $6.7 million. Compass’s cash position was $179.5 million as of March 31, but the company completed a new raise in May, with a public offering for total gross proceeds of $144 million. MindMed Betting On Expanded R&D Pipeline: Mindmed also announced its financials for the first quarter of 2021, with total assets as of March 31 at $201 million. Cash represents $160 million the total, which includes an upsized financing of $73 million and a private placement of $15.4 million, raised in the first quarter of this year. The company reported $10 million in net spendings on operating activities for the quarter, with net and comprehensive loss reaching $14 million. MindMed closed the acquisition of HealthMode, a machine learning and digital therapeutics company. The company made significant advancements in its R&D pipeline, launching a clinical trial which combines MDMA and LSD in collaboration with the Liechti Lab at Basel, Switzerland. It also entered a partnership with MindShift Compounds AG, a Swiss startup working in the development of second generation psychedelic molecules. FDA Approves New MDMA Therapist Training Study The Food and Drug Administration has issued a new authorization, allowing therapists involved in MDMA-assisted psychotherapy to participate in a phase 1 trial using MDMA themselves, as part of an MDMA Therapy Training Program developed by the Multidisciplinary Association of Psychedelic Studies (MAPS). The approval came after an appeal by MAPS, following a 20-month pause on the trials imposed by the FDA. “This is MAPS at its best, negotiating with the FDA in an evidence-based manner with existing and new data that we analyzed specifically for our response,” said MAPS Executive Director Rick Doblin. The appeal was backed by the fact that the FDA had already approved a similar MAPS-sponsored study in 2009, after which therapists stated “the experience was an invaluable part of their training.” Providing therapists with personal knowledge of the treatment via a firsthand experience is believed to be an integral part of the MDMA training program. A press release said that the FDA’s Office of Neuroscience granted the appeal “on the grounds of scientific merit, the absence of unreasonable risk to participants, and appropriate investigator qualifications.” Last year Health Canada, the FDA’s Canadian counterpart, issued a similar authorization, allowing therapists to use psilocybin as part of a training program. Wesana Health Goes Public, Strikes Research Deal With World Boxing Council Wesana Health Holdings Inc. announced that its shares began trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol “WESA.” The company, founded by former NHL left-winger Daniel Carcillo, is focused on finding novel solutions for treating traumatic brain injury (TBI) through psychedelics and naturally sourced therapies. Last month, the company announced the closing of a CA$16.1 million ($13.3 million) private placement. “The company was born out of a space of necessity, based off of my personal journey, not only with TBI but ultimately finding psychedelics that saved my life,” Carcillo said in an interview with Benzinga. The company also announced a new joint research project with the World Boxing Council, to analyze the therapeutic potential of psilocybin in treating symptoms of traumatic brain injury in boxers. The Council will provide Wesana with TBI data from voluntary current and former boxers, through a multi-year research partnership. Silo Wellness To Offer 5-MeO-DMT At Retreats Silo Wellness Inc. (Canadian Securities Exchange: SILO) will expand its portfolio of psilocybin and ketamine product and retreat offerings to include 5-MeO-DMT, through a partnership with Kaivalya Kollectiv, a Los Angeles-based wellness company that conducts psychedelic-integrated spiritual coaching and facilitated retreats in Mexico, Jamaica and Costa Rica. Through the agreement, Silo Wellness will integrate the 5-MeO-DMT experience into two new Jamaican retreats featuring yoga, meditation, breath work and spiritual coaching. “Now more than ever, people are struggling with mental health issues and prioritizing their mental and physical wellbeing. We are pleased to expand our portfolio of psychedelic wellness retreats to include 5-MeO-DMT, which is known for creating truly transformative and spiritual experiences that can be deeply healing," Douglas K. Gordon, chief executive officer of Silo Wellness, told Benzinga. The Milestone Round: Havn Life Sciences Inc. (CSE: HAVN) (PINK: HAVLF) announced the development of a rapid testing method that enables precise and accurate measurement of psilocybin content in less than 5 minutes, as part of a series of efforts to produce standardized, quality-controlled analyses of therapeutic compounds derived from Psilocybe mushrooms. IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (TSX-V:IGX) (OTCQB: IGXT), a drug delivery company focused on the development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical films and Atai Life Sciences have joined forces with a $12 million investment from Atai into IntelGenx. With this investment, Atai now holds approximately 25% of IntelGenx stock. Wake Network Inc. is getting closer to becoming the first entity to perform a randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind clinical trial on psilocybin microdosing. The company has received conditional approval from the Jamaican Ministry of Health and Wellness’ ethics board to conduct a phase 2b study with the University of the West Indies in Kingston, Jamaica. Braxia Scientific Corp. (CSE: BRAX) (PINK: SHRMF), formerly known as Champignon Brands, announced the opening of its fourth clinic in Canada under its wholly owned subsidiary, Canadian Rapid Treatment Center of Excellence Inc. The clinic will operate under the name of Braxia Health. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaCompass Releases Q1 Earnings: Strong Cash Position For Psilocybin R&D EffortsBenzinga Global Small Cap Conference: How Do Investors Pick Winners In The Psychedelics Space?© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Poll: Just 15% of Americans trust China to help fight climate change

    When it comes to fighting climate change, few Americans surveyed say they trust China, the world's leading emitter of greenhouse gases, to do its part.

  • Feces on walls, trash on floor. KY child abused in ‘deplorable’ setting, sheriff says

    A Kentucky couple has been arrested after law enforcement officers allegedly found a small child living in “deplorable conditions” at a home in Boone County.

  • Lincoln Project launches new ad calling GOP disloyal to America

    Anti-Trump conservative group unveils new attack ad

  • Two brothers offered $75 million after being wrongly imprisoned for 31 years over murder of 11-year-old girl

    Henry McCollum and Leon Brown were freed in 2014 after DNA evidence implicated another man

  • Former Navy pilot reveals daily sightings of UFOs that defy physics

    Report on unidentified aerial phenomena to be delivered to Senate next month

  • 'Like a bad detective novel': Russian spy chief denies launching SolarWinds hack

    Russia's spy chief on Tuesday denied responsibility for the SolarWinds cyber attack but said he was "flattered" by the accusations from the United States and Britain that Russian foreign intelligence was behind such a sophisticated hack. The United States and Britain have blamed Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), successor to the foreign spying operations of the KGB, for the hack which compromised nine US federal agencies and hundreds of private sector companies. "These claims are like a bad detective novel," SVR Director Sergei Naryshkin, a close ally of Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin, told the BBC in Russian. Asked directly if the SVR was responsible for the SolarWinds attack, Mr Naryshkin quipped with a smile that he would be "flattered" if the SVR had been responsible for such a sophisticated attack but that he could not "claim the creative achievements of others as his own". Mr Naryshkin said he did not want to accuse the United States of being behind the attack but quoted from documents leaked by former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden to suggest that the tactics of the attack were similar to those used by US and British intelligence agencies. The United States and Britain cast Russia as a dangerous former superpower which they say has poisoned enemies with nerve agents and radioactive isotopes, meddled in Western elections and carried out hacking operations across the world. Mr Naryshkin said such accusations were absurd and that Russia was not responsible for the cyber-attacks, poisonings, hacks, or meddling in elections that it was blamed for. The hack of SolarWinds, which was identified in December, gave access to thousands of companies and government offices that used its products. Microsoft President Brad Smith described the attack as “the largest and most sophisticated attack the world has ever seen". Britain's GCHQ cyber spying agency said that it was highly likely that SVR was responsible for the SolarWinds attack. Asked about a view that only 10 per cent of Russian intelligence operations in Europe were uncovered, Mr Naryshkin, who along with GRU military intelligence boss Igor Kostyukov, is one of Russia's two most powerful spy chiefs, smiled and raised his eyebrows. He added that correspondence between Russian intelligence and Britain's Secret Intelligence Service, known as MI6, had been re-established.

  • Jake Paul investigated for driving on protected turtle beach

    Puerto Rico sees turtle nesting and hatching season from February and August as the beaches attract several unique species including the leatherback.

  • Elon Musk loses ranking as world’s second-richest person as Tesla value drops

    SpaceX founder loses second spot to LVMH chairman Bernard Arnault

  • Sen. Marco Rubio says some of his colleagues laugh at his UFO inquiries: 'There's a stigma on Capitol Hill'

    "Some of my colleagues are very interested in this topic and some kind of giggle when you bring it up," Rubio told "60 Minutes."

  • Idaho seeks to kill more than 1,000 wolves as scientists urge Biden to restore animals’ endangered status

    More than a hundred scientists says wolf population not fully recovered in letter to interior secretary Deb Haaland

  • Rudy Giuliani complains he’s being treated like drug cartel head amid reports Trump has abandoned him

    Former mayor of New York reportedly under investigation for work in Ukraine during Trump presidency

  • Joel Greenberg pleads guilty to sex trafficking as banner flown above court reads ‘tick tock Matt Gaetz’

    A plane has flown a banner above US District Court in Orlando, Florida reading “Tick Tock Matt Gaetz” as the GOP congressman’s ally Joel Greenberg pleaded guilty to sex trafficking a minor, among other charges, potentially aiding prosecutors in a related investigation involving the Republican congressman. Mr Greenberg, a former Florida tax collector, appeared in court on Monday after admitting to introducing a “minor to other adult men, who engaged in commercial sex acts” with her, according to a lengthy plea agreement filed on 14 May. The other men were not named. Mr Gaetz was not named in court documents filed in US District Court on Friday.

  • The potential effects of the Supreme Court's abortion case are 'really disturbing,' especially for low-income women and women of color, a lawyer on the case says

    The case concerns a 2018 Mississippi law that bans abortion after 15 weeks. Lower courts so far blocked the law from taking effect.

  • Manchin and Murkowski call for bipartisan voting rights bill as For The People Act deadlocks in Senate

    Lawmakers urge congressional leadership to take up John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act

  • Firing squad death penalty introduced in South Carolina despite outcry

    Bill forces death row inmates to choose between firing squad and electric chair

  • Trump DOJ tried to force Twitter to unmask identity of Devin Nunes parody account

    California congressman has filed nine lawsuits against online critics

  • MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021: WandaVision wins big

    The Disney+ Marvel hit collected four awards including best show at the in-person Hollywood event.