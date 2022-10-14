Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Stock Moves -0.21%: What You Should Know

Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) closed at $70.62 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.21% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.37%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.21%.

Coming into today, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had lost 1.41% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 3.73%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.51%.

Bristol Myers Squibb will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 26, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Bristol Myers Squibb to post earnings of $1.82 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 9%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $11.1 billion, down 4.49% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.52 per share and revenue of $45.8 billion, which would represent changes of +0.13% and -1.26%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Bristol Myers Squibb. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.15% higher. Bristol Myers Squibb is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Bristol Myers Squibb currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.42. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.47, which means Bristol Myers Squibb is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that BMY has a PEG ratio of 1.5 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.4 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) : Free Stock Analysis Report



