Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Stock Moves -0.04%: What You Should Know

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) closed at $47.97 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.04% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.53%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.36%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.94%.

Coming into today, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had lost 10.53% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 3.96%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.47%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BMY as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be January 24, 2019. In that report, analysts expect BMY to post earnings of $0.84 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 23.53%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.99 billion, up 9.85% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BMY. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.11% lower within the past month. BMY is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note BMY's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.66. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.51.

Meanwhile, BMY's PEG ratio is currently 1.31. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.92 at yesterday's closing price.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 49, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

