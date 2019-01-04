Here’s What Bristol-Myers Squibb Will Look Like After Acquiring Celgene

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) is acquiring Celgene (NASDAQ: CELG) for roughly $74 billion to create a biopharma goliath. The combined company will boast eight billion-dollar blockbuster drugs and an envy-inspiring product pipeline. Here's what Bristol-Myers Squibb will look like after its Celgene acquisition closes.

A slate of top sellers

Once Bristol-Myers Squibb completes its planned acquisition of Celgene, it will be an oncology powerhouse. Bristol-Myers Squibb already markets the top-selling PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor Opdivo, the leukemia drug Sprycel, and the melanoma drug Yervoy. And following this deal, it will also market the multiple-myeloma drugs Revlimid and Pomalyst, plus the pancreatic cancer drug Abraxane. Altogether, those cancer drugs generated $5.9 billion in revenue during Q3 2018, and that positions it as the market-share leader in immuno-oncology and hematology.

The combined company will also become a bigger player in autoimmune disease, as Celgene's blockbuster psoriasis drug Otezla joins Bristol-Myers Squibb's arthritis drug Orencia. Those two drugs had combined sales of over $1.1 billion in Q3 2018, which is good enough for Bristol-Myers Squibb to become a top-five player in immunology and inflammation.

Strengthening its cancer-drug lineup comes at an important time for Bristol-Myers Squibb. The company's Opdivo continues to deliver impressive growth, but its market share has come under pressure from competitors, especially Merck (NYSE: MRK) with its Keytruda, which overtook Opdivo as the market-share leader among checkpoint inhibitors this year.

Similarly, securing Otezla is important because Orencia has been on the U.S. market since 2005 and its U.S. patent expires in 2019. As a complex biologic, it will take time, trials, and Food and Drug Administration approvals for biosimilar alternatives to threaten Orencia's sales. But the expiration still threatens Bristol-Myers Squibb's future immunology revenue.

Overall, the two companies' best-sellers alone represent annualized sales north of $34 billion, based on Q3 2018 revenue. Toss in revenue from their other drugs, and the combined companies' sales would exit the third quarter with an annualized run rate of nearly $40 billion.

Bristol-Myers Squibb's Top-Selling Drugs, Based on Celgene Acquisition Product Company Q3 2018 Sales (in Millions) Q3 2018 YOY Growth Opdivo Bristol-Myers Squibb $1,793 42% Eliquis Bristol-Myers Squibb $1,577 28% Orencia Bristol-Myers Squibb $675 7% Sprycel Bristol-Myers Squibb $491 (4%) Yervoy Bristol-Myers Squibb $382 18% Revlimid Celgene $2,449 18% Pomalyst Celgene $513 23% Otezla Celgene $432 40% Abraxane Celgene $288 15%

A pipeline bonanza

Revlimid accounts for about two-thirds of Celgene's revenue, and generic versions will begin to launch in 2022 under licensing agreements. To protect itself from a drop-off in sales because of Revlimid's expiring patents, Celgene has been aggressively signing deals and acquiring assets to bolster its pipeline.

For example, it spent over $7 billion acquiring Receptos in 2015 to get its hands on ozanimod, a multiple sclerosis drug that could be filed for FDA approval in early 2019. In 2018, it spent $9 billion buying Juno Therapeutics to land chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapies targeting cancer, including liso-cel, which could win FDA approval as early as late 2020. It also spent $1.1 billion, plus potential milestones, in 2018 for ImpactBio to acquire fedratinib, a myelofibrosis drug that should be filed for FDA approval soon.

Celgene has also been actively collaborating with smaller companies on a number of intriguing compounds, including bluebird bio's (NASDAQ: BLUE) bb2121 and bb21217, two CAR-T therapies for multiple myeloma; and Acceleron Pharma's (NASDAQ: XLRN) luspatercept, a therapy for beta thalassemia and myelodysplastic syndrome. Bb2121 could be on the market in 2021 or sooner, while luspatercept could win approval as early as this year, depending on when it gets filed for approval with regulators.