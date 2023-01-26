Bristol Palin Opens Up About Fixing "Botched" Surgery in Her Past
Bristol Palin, daughter of Sarah Palin, shares a selfie on Instagram, showing her tough recovery after undergoing a 9th procedure. Get the details.
Bristol Palin, daughter of Sarah Palin, shares a selfie on Instagram, showing her tough recovery after undergoing a 9th procedure. Get the details.
Bristol Palin is getting honest about going under the knife. The daughter of Sarah Palin took to her Instagram Story to share a post-op photo of herself, explaining that she just had her ninth breast reconstruction surgery. "Sharing wayyyyy [too much information] right now, but had my 9th breast reconstruction surgery last night — yes, NINTH. All stemming from a botched breast reduction I had when I was 19 [years old]," she shared.
A Wisconsin police officer didn't expect to be caught under a falling snow pile as he left the station to start his shift.
Sixteen-week-old twins JamieLynn and AmieLynn underwent successful separation surgery, the first of its kind in Cook Children’s Medical Center’s 150 year history.
The trial of Alex Murdaugh continues Wednesday, Jan. 25 and we have the latest from the Colleton County Courthouse. Here's the latest updates.
Pro-Russian demonstrators targeted the Australian Open on Wednesday with a fan displaying the controversial ‘Z’ symbol on Rod Laver Arena and flags picturing the face of Vladimir Putin paraded outside Melbourne Park.
Gary Peters led the A.L. in ERA twice and led the league in wins once.
Where will Kliff Kingsbury coach in 2023? How should USC honor Charles White? Let's open up the Trojan football notebook and dive into several topics.
The 14-year NHL veteran said Kane wouldn't listen to anybody, which led to a confrontation with teammate Dustin Byfuglien.
Salma Hayek wore a bikini coverup with underwear to the Magic Mike's Last Dance premiere—check out all the pics.
Kardashian showed off her bombshell Balmain look on Instagram
The flatulent sound punctuated a chat about the classified documents found at Mike Pence's home.
Working out with a buddy is always more fun, and Patrick Mahomes has the cutest little training partner — his daughter, Sterling Mahomes! Brittany Mahomes shared photos of the toddler, who turns 2 next month, hitting the gym to “exercise” with her daddy, and it’ll make your heart melt. “If it’s one thing she […]
A clip from "Home Improvement" has resurfaced, and Patricia Richardson told Fox News Digital Tim Allen did not flash his naked body to her in a blooper clip from the '90s sitcom.
The 44-year-old crooner smiled as he posed for the Instagram snap while holding baby Esti, who was born earlier this month
'80 for Brady' cast member Sally Field had a strong reaction when 'Kelly Clarkson Show' host Kelly Clarkson and co-star Jane Fonda had a NSFW moment on TV.
We couldn't help but wonder: Where will his 'bachelor pad' be now?
Eva Longoria just dropped a bikini photo on Instagram and she's mega-sculpted, from her abs to her legs. The actress enjoys doing mini trampoline workouts.
In a 2011 interview, Parks & Rec star Adam had said that he was “crushed” by rumors that nobody liked him during his time on Boy Meets World.
It looks like one unspoken royal rule has been tossed aside now that King Charles III is in power. When Queen Elizabeth II was on the throne, the senior royals avoided posing for photos, especially selfies, with the crowds, but Kate Middleton and Prince William seem to be throwing the antiquated idea by the wayside. […]
Their ridiculous reasons for backing the serial liar congressman are something.