Bristol Palin Opens Up About Fixing "Botched" Surgery in Her Past

NBC

Bristol Palin is getting honest about going under the knife. The daughter of Sarah Palin took to her Instagram Story to share a post-op photo of herself, explaining that she just had her ninth breast reconstruction surgery. "Sharing wayyyyy [too much information] right now, but had my 9th breast reconstruction surgery last night — yes, NINTH. All stemming from a botched breast reduction I had when I was 19 [years old]," she shared.