Bristol: Plans for 400 new flats in Lawrence Hill submitted to council

Hundreds of flats could be built in Bristol if a new planning application is approved.

The application to Bristol City Council seeks to build 400 new flats in Lawrence Hill, on a site mostly used for car parking.

Developers are asking the council if they need to conduct an environmental impact assessment before building.

Under the plans, the tallest building would be 16 storeys high, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Meanwhile, applications to chop down several trees in Stoke Bishop have been submitted.

Hazel, apple, golden cypress, a silver birch and a cotoneaster could be removed and replaced, due to being "overly large and unkempt", according to the applicant.

Plans have also been submitted to install a new walk-in fridge inside The Commercial Rooms on Corn Street, which is run by Wetherspoons.

The building, which dates back to 1810, is Grade II listed, meaning it has extra protections from changes and refurbishment to ensure its historic nature is preserved.

Follow BBC West on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk