Bristol police charge two in Huntington Woods robbery

Bristol police have charged a man and woman with first-degree robbery in connection with a shooting and attack at the Huntington Woods apartments a week and a half ago.

Patrol officers were sent to the Blakeslee Street apartment complex in the early afternoon of Aug. 30. A 41-year-old woman in the building was suffering a gunshot wound, and was taken to Bristol Hospital, where she was later listed in serious condition.

Detectives have been investigating since then, and on Thursday arrested two suspects.

Malkisua Rosado, 26, is charged with first-degree robbery and first-degree reckless endangerment. Rosado, of no certain address, is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Jaymily Ortiz, 21, of 200 Prospect St., was charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree assault, illegal discharge of a firearm and criminal possession of a firearm.

Each suspect is being held on a $500,000 bond.