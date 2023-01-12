Stolen Bristol police cruiser driven into diner; officers on scene investigating

A Bristol police cruiser was driven into Palma’s Restaurant on Stafford Avenue in Bristol on Thursday.

Bristol police said the department was investigating a carjacking that occurred in Farmington after 12:15 p.m. Thursday when a Bristol police cruiser was stolen. A pursuit with the vehicle ensued and concluded when the suspect driving the cruiser crashed into Palma’s Restaurant, police said. The suspect was arrested and there is no active threat to the community, police said.

Police said the investigation is “unfolding rapidly” and advised the public to seek alternate routes if they are traveling between Stafford Avenue and Brook Street in Bristol.

Bristol Public Schools placed Bristol Eastern High School, Stafford Elementary School and Edgewood Elementary School into a secure school procedure as a precaution due to police activity in the area. The secure school was then lifted and school activities were resumed, according to Deputy Superintendent Michael Dietter in a message to parents.