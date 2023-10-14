Bristol police ID man shot by sergeant Thursday night What to know

BRISTOL -- The police have identified the man who allegedly harassed and threatened two young women before being shot by a sergeant Thursday night as Mark Rinn, 39, of Rehoboth.

According to the police, the two college students encountered a naked Rinn at Colt State Park Thursday night and became concerned at his actions. They drove off but were pursued by Rinn and headed to the police station.

There, police say, Rinn rammed their car with his, prompting the women to get out of their car and scream for help.

The desk sergeant on duty at the time came out of the police station. Rinn allegedly drove at him and continued to ram the women's car, the reports said. The sergeant fired two shots at the suspect, ending the alleged attack.

Police Chief Kevin M. Lynch said that the man received medical treatment and was taken into custody. The police did not have an update Saturday on his condition or possible charges.

Lynch credited the sergeant on social media with acting "with distinction in a life-saving measure to safeguard two younger female victims and himself."

The state police and the attorney general's office are investigating the shooting, along with the Bristol police.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Bristol police ID man shot by sergeant What to know