Bristol police investigate complaint of man approaching middle school students at a bus stop

Bristol Police investigated complaints that a man was reportedly offering middle school students at a bus stop a ride to school and taking their pictures on Tuesday morning, the department said in a release on Wednesday.

In a letter to parents on Tuesday, Bristol Public Schools Superintendent Catherine Carbone said a group of middle school students reported being approached at their bus stop by an individual driving a white Jeep. According to Carbone, the individual reportedly took pictures of the students and offered to take them to school.

Carbone said students immediately reported this incident to a trusted adult, who notified the Bristol Police Department. Bristol Police said they responded to Judson Avenue to investigate the report around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said the man then went to Bristol Central High School where he spoke to the School Resource Officer. The man told the officer he would like to start a company to give rides to school students and was curious how to go about that.

After the man left the school, he was stopped by police investigating the original complaint. The man showed police his cell phone video, which only showed his own face, and said he never attempted to coerce anyone into his car, according to police. The man told police he asked the students if they were interested in his business plan offering an alternate form of transportation to school.

The man was identified by police and told his actions were concerning to the students, faculty and law enforcement, police said. Officers told the man not to approach students in the future and seek other more appropriate means to pursue his business plan.

No arrests were made and there is no threat to the community, police said.

“Please take this incident as an opportunity to discuss bus stop safety and concepts of ‘stranger danger’ with your child,” Carbone said in the statement on Tuesday. “Please rest assured that the safety of all students and staff will always remain the top priority of our district.”