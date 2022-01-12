Bristol police investigate daylight shooting near Farmington line

Bristol police are investigating a daylight shooting that left a victim wounded near Route 6 and the Farmington line.

The man, who is in his mid-20s, was shot shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Route 6, or Farmington Avenue, and Camp Street, police said. He was taken to the hospital, where he was treated for injuries he is expected to survive.

The shooting happened so close to the town line that Farmington police received the report of gunfire and responded. Once town officers arrived, police said, they determined that the shooting actually happened in Bristol, and city police took over the investigation.

No other information about the shooting was released. Detectives continue to investigate.

Anyone with information about it is asked to call Bristol’s Criminal Investigation Division at 860-314-4561.

Christine Dempsey may be reached at cdempsey@courant.com.