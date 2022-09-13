Bristol police investigate multiple shots fired incidents, ensuing car chase

The Bristol Police Department is investigating several reports of shots fired as cars reportedly chased each other throughout the city on Monday evening.

Bristol police received multiple 911 calls of shots fired in the area of King Street near Broad Street on Monday evening. Minutes later, additional 911 calls reported more shots fired in the area of Jerome Avenue at Davis Drive, police said.

According to Bristol police, there were reports indicating that there were several cars chasing each other throughout the city firing off shots.

Officers located multiple crime scenes as well as one of the suspected vehicles, according to the Bristol police. The suspected vehicle took off through multiple jurisdictions as Farmington and Plainville police departments as well as the Connecticut State Police joined in the chase.

The chase was called off, Bristol police said, and no injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing and all scenes remained active, according to the Bristol police. Any witnesses are encouraged to contact the Bristol Police Department at 860-584-3000.