Bristol police: Juvenile charged with breaking into home, entering girl’s bedroom

A juvenile was identified and charged with breaking into a home and entering a girl’s bedroom this weekend in Bristol, police said.

The boy was arrested on Tuesday, according to the Bristol Police Department. He was charged with home invasion, first-degree burglary, risk of injury to a minor and disorderly conduct.

Bristol police were called to a home on Ivy Drive in Bristol just after 4:30 a.m. on Saturday. According to police, the suspect allegedly broke into the home and entered the bedroom of a girl.

The suspect ran from the home when confronted by the girl, police said. Surveillance cameras inside and outside the home captured photos of the juvenile.

The juvenile will be arraigned in Superior Court for Juvenile Matters in New Britain, according to police.