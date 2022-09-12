Bristol police looking for truck allegedly involved in hit-and-run crash

The Bristol Police Department is looking to locate a pickup truck allegedly involved in a hit-and-run crash on Saturday morning.

The suspected vehicle was traveling south on Jerome Avenue around 9:50 a.m. Saturday when it was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run crash. The vehicle then fled west on Farmington Avenue, police said.

The truck was described as either a black or dark blue GMC Sierra 1500 made between 2007 to 2013. It has chrome bumpers and step boards. It also has fender flares with silver or chrome rivets.

Police are trying to find the vehicle and identify its operator, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Conor Hogan at 860-584-3011 ext. 3219 or at conorhogan@bristolct.gov.