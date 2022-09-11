Bristol police seek to ID person who broke into home, entered girl’s bedroom

Bristol police are working to identify a person accused of breaking into a home and entering a girl’s bedroom this weekend.

The Bristol Police Department was called to a home on Ivy Drive in Bristol just after 4:30 a.m. on Saturday. According to police, an unknown person allegedly broke into the home and entered the bedroom of a girl.

The suspect ran from the home when confronted by the girl, police said.

Surveillance cameras inside and outside the home captured photos of the suspect, police said. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Bristol Police Department at 860-584-3011.