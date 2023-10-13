Bristol police shoot suspect in the police station parking lot. What we know.

BRISTOL, RI — A Bristol police officer shot a man suspected of harassing two women in the police station parking lot at about 9 p.m. Thursday night.

The desk sergeant on duty at the time "acted with distinction in a life-saving measure to safeguard two younger female victims and himself," Police Chief Kevin M. Lynch said in a press release posted on social media.

The chief said that the suspect received medical treatment and was in custody.

On Friday morning, the police declined to make public further details and said a press conference would be held later in the day.

Bristol police shooting - what happened?

Published reports attributed to Lynch said the incident began at Colt State Park, where two college students reportedly became alarmed at the actions of a naked man. They drove off, but the man followed them in a car, so they went to the police station. The man allegedly then rammed their car with his, and the women got out of their car and screamed for help.

The sergeant came out of the police station. The suspect allegedly drove at him and continued to ram the women's car, the reports said. The sergeant fired two shots at the suspect, ending the attack.

The state police and the attorney general's office are investigating the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

