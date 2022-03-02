Bristol police: Standoff with armed man near high school ends peacefully

BRISTOL — An armed standoff on Naomi Street, near Mt. Hope High School, ended peacefully Wednesday afternoon.

Bristol Police Chief Kevin Lynch said officers were called to the scene around 1:10 p.m. for a report of an altercation between Richard Coelho, 60, and his son, during which Coelho pulled out a firearm.

About 30 officers from Bristol, Portsmouth and state police responded. Police evacuated some neighboring homes, while others nearby were told to shelter in place.

Police contacted Mt. Hope High School but did not put the school on lockdown. There was a heavy presence of police escorting students to buses.

Lynch said Coelho's son and wife were able to leave the house safely. A Bristol police officer spent about an hour negotiating with Coelho, who never threatened police, and agreed to leave about 2:40 p.m.

He was being held at the Bristol Police Department on Wednesday afternoon, but no charges had been filed. The Bristol police had contacted the attorney general's office.

