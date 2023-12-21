The Bristol-to-Providence commuter ferries are running. But are people riding them?

At 8:05 a.m. on Thursday, smack dab in the middle of rush hour and commuters hustling to work, a mere three people exited the Bristol-to-Providence ferry.

It was the ferry's launch day – after several delays – and the 8:05 a.m. run among its inaugural voyages. The Rhode Island Department of Transportation hopes the ferry will soothe traffic headaches amid the Washington Bridge closure and offer commuters options beyond sitting in traffic. But, at least when The Journal was there, almost no one seems to feel like riding it.

RIDOT reported that the first two ferries departed Bristol around 6 a.m. carrying only 17 passengers between them.

RIDOT's new Bristol-Providence ferry wasn't in high demand on day one of service.

What's this costing the state?

RIDOT has set up agreements with three companies: SeaStreak, Interstate Navigation and Rhode Island Fast Ferry. Those agreements span 98 days.

RIDOT will spend up to $25,000 per day on SeaStreak, up to $13,200 per day on Interstate Navigation and up to $12,500 per day on Rhode Island Fast Ferry.

An additional $1.2 million is budgeted for fuel, and another roughly $358,000 is budgeted for what RIDOT described as "barge rental and mobilization/demobilization costs."

If the ferries ran for all 98 days at the maximum level of spending and fuel usage, that would total upward of $6 million dollars.

State only needs to provide two weeks notice to companies before ending service

Does initial low demand mean RIDOT will reconsider its ferry trips? If so, it wouldn't need to give ferry operators much notice before ending service.

"Again, RIDOT intends to step down ferry service based on demand, which would significantly lower the total final cost," said RIDOT spokesman Charles St. Martin. "The service will be evaluated daily, and RIDOT has a two-week cancellation option with each ferry provider to give the state the most amount of flexibility to adjust service to meet ridership demands."

