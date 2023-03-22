Bristol pupil starts daily 9km walk to school challenge

A primary school pupil is taking on a week-long walk to school challenge to raise money for a charity working with primary schools in Kenya.

Freya Hyslop, 11, from Bristol, is walking 9km (5.5 miles) from her home to Kingswood School in Bath and back.

She is raising money for the charity African Promise that helps children in Kenya receive an education.

Freya said she felt very lucky because "many children in rural Kenya have to walk over 10km to and from school".

"It also shocked me that when they get there, they often don't have access to food, water or even a seat to sit on. It helped me to recognise how lucky I am.

"In solidarity with the many children who don't have the luxury of choice, I am going to take on the long walk to and from my own school every day, rain or shine."

In the past couple of months Freya has been planning her route and training for the walk with her mother Sarah.

It takes her two hours each way so she has to get up at 05:00 in order to eat, pack up and leave the house in time to arrive at school by 08:00 accompanied by her mother.

Freya has already raised nearly £1,500 for African Promise through other activities such as bake sales.

The walking challenge is due to end on 24 March but Freya said she planned to continue fundraising.

"African Promise is trying to do something to make sure children in Kenya have access to a safe, happy and comfortable school and I want to help them," she said.

Founded in 2008, African Promise aims to improve the quality and provision of primary school education in rural Kenya.

The organisation currently supports eight partner schools, serving some 3,000 disadvantaged children, in the Kasigau region of south-east Kenya.

