Bristol: Residents unite to plant trees on their street

Residents are hoping to line the street with trees again

Members of a local community are aiming to restore their street by replanting trees.

Residents of Kennington Avenue are working to replant trees have been cut down over the last century.

They are working with Trees for Streets, a project which allows people to sponsor the planting of new trees.

A spokesperson from the charity said: "You're making a tangible difference on your doorstep, so it's quite empowering to local communities."

The road used to be lined with trees

An old photo of the Kennington Avenue shows how the street was once lined with trees.

Amy Williams, who has lived on the street for five years, saw the photo and suggested restoring the trees after a one was cut down directly outside her property.

Amy Williams was "gutted" when the blossom tree outside her house was cut down

She said: "We don't want to lose any more trees and when the trees get knocked down they don't get replaced."

During the pandemic, a group chat was created to enable residents to connect with each other.

Many of the homeowners joined in with the scheme when it was suggested in the chat.

Trees for Streets is a national charity which enables people to help support the planting of new trees

Liz Barker, a customer services manager from Trees for Streets, said trees "make a huge difference to our mental wellbeing as well as to the environment".

"They reduce pollution and also just makes it a lovelier place to live", she added.

Bristol City Council has said it is keen to see more trees on residential streets.

The residents of Kennington Avenue have raised £300 and planted five trees so far.

They are hoping to plant a tree outside every house.

