Bristol student had airsoft gun at school, police say

Police arrested a Bristol Central High School student Wednesday after finding the juvenile brought an “airsoft” handgun to school.

School staff told the school resource officer about a complaint that a student was carrying a handgun in a backpack, police said. The student was detained and the backpack with the unloaded gun was found in a separate location, police said. Such guns typically fire pellets or bbs.

The juvenile was arrested on charges of second-degree breach of peace, carrying a dangerous weapon and possession of a weapon on school grounds and is to appear in juvenile court in New Britain.

