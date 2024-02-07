Bristol, Tenn. City Council joins project to buy land on Airport Pkwy for industrial development

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Bristol, Tennessee City Council passed a resolution Tuesday authorizing its participation in a project by NETWORKS Sullivan Partnership that would purchase around 40 acres of land on Airport Parkway to create 2 site pads, ready for future industrial developments.

“This is us just continuing to develop product,” said Clay Walker, CEO of NETWORKS Sullivan Partnership. “If you don’t develop the product, you’re not going to get the projects.”

NETWORKS is looking to purchase the 40 acres of land on Airport Parkway in Kingsport, which is currently owned by the Kingsport Economic Development Board. To make this purchase happen, NETWORKS needs the support of Bristol, Tennessee, Bluff City and Sullivan County in addition to the City of Kingsport.

“Regionalism starts it off,” Walker said. “And in helping each other out, we grow as a county. And so if all the partners work on it collectively, then we can do so much more.”

The project would create 2 site pads, ready for future industrial developments. The project in total is estimated to cost around $4 million, but NETWORKS is only asking the potential government partners for a total of $1.1 million divided among them:

Sullivan County: $561,000 (51%)

City of Kingsport: $341,000 (31%)

City of Bristol, TN: $187,000 (17%)

City of Bluff City: $11,000 (1%)

Bristol, TN Councilwoman Lea Powers said the council is happy to pay their share.

“It’s on Airport [Parkway],” said Powers. “We think it’ll be a great opportunity for the whole county and the whole region.”

Although there is not a set plan as to what will occupy that site, Walker said they already have some ideas.

“It would be an industrial site,” Walker said. “And it would be probably manufacturing. It could be some distribution.”

While the project is still in the early stages, Powers said there is a high chance of economic growth in the community.

“People work where there are jobs,” said Powers. “So by assuring that, we’re producing more and more jobs, our citizens here as well as across the region will have greater employment opportunities.”

Walker said that the next step for the project is to speak to the other potential partners at meetings over the next month.

