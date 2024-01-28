Bristol, Tenn. police investigating after several vehicles vandalized

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Bristol Tennessee Police Department (BTPD) is investigating a vandalism and incident with a firearm that took place Saturday evening on 6th Street.

According to a release from the BTPD, the incident occurred in the 600 block of 6th Street at around 5:40 p.m. The release said that several vehicles were vandalized during the incident, but no injuries were reported.

Girl Scout cookie distribution begins in East Tennessee

The police department said there is no danger to the public and the investigation is ongoing. The release did not specify whether shots were fired.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact BTPD Detective Brooks at 423-989-5530 or nbrooks@bristoltn.org.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.