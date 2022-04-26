Bristol Township man sentenced to up to 50 years in prison for sexually abusing boy

A Bristol Township man will spend up to 50 years in prison for sexually abusing a boy in Lower Bucks over 12 years.

On Monday, David Charles Hofmann, 62, was sentenced to 25 to 50 years in prison for sexually abusing the boy in Falls.

Hofmann was found guilty in December on charges of child rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse of someone younger than 13, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with someone younger than 16, indecent assault of someone younger than 13, indecent assault of someone younger than 16, statutory sexual assault and corruption of minors, according to a release from the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.

Jurors took less than an hour to find Hofmann guilty at the end of a three-day trial.

The DA's office said Hofmann began abusing the boy in 1995. Hofmann, according to authorities, was friends with the victim's family. Most of the incidents took place in the victim's home in Falls, according to police.

The abuse started in 1995, when the victim was about 5 of 6, authorities said. Hofmann was referred to as “Uncle Dave,” according to officials.

Hofmann bought gifts for the victim in an attempt to keep him from reporting the assaults, according to police.

In 2007, the boy told his parents about the abuse. Hofmann was recorded on video confessing to the assaults, which was handed to authorities during the investigation, charging documents state. The victim, now an adult, reported the incident to Falls police last year.

The DA's office said Hofmann and another man, Louis Aiello, 59, both abused the victim at the same time. Aiello, also a friend of the victim's family, sexually abused the boy from 2001 until 2007, according to police. Aiello was found guilty in the case in July.

In December, he was sentenced to 40 to 98 years in prison.

Both men were charged in June 2020. Investigators believe the two men did not know each other when the assaults happened.

The sex offender assessment board also deemed Hofmann a sexually violent predator.

