Bristol Township Police seek gray truck, driver in fatal hit and run at McDonald's

A pedestrian in a McDonald's parking lot in Bristol Township was killed Sunday night, and the driver in the fatal hit and run has yet to be found and taken into custody.

Police are looking for the driver of a gray Chevrolet Silverado 4-door pickup truck, approximately a 2013 model, with a 4x4 sticker on both sides of the bed, black rims, and a front vanity license plate. The truck may be missing an oval shaped black plastic trim piece that may cover a fog lamp opening, according to Bristol Township Police, who are continuing their homicide investigation.

Bristol Township Police are looking for the driver of this gray Silverado in their investigation of a fatal hit and run in the parking lot of the McDonald's on Bristol Pike

Police responded to the parking lot on Bristol Pike around 4 p.m. and the pedestrian was transported by an ambulance from the Bucks County Rescue Squad to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Patrick Kitchenman of The Bristol Township Police Department at 267-812-3056 or by email at pkitchenman160@bristolpd.org.

