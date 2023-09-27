Bristol Township police seeking mom and two young children. Here's what we know.

The Bristol Township Police Department is requesting the public's help in locating a missing woman and her two children.

Police are looking for Andria Downey, who was last seen Tuesday evening.

BROADCAST: Missing Persons

According to a news release, Downey left her residence, walking away from her Bristol Township home, and maybe in need of medical assistance. Her two young children, a boy and a girl, were with her. Police provided descriptions of the family members but no names or ages of the children.

"Andria’s last known location was near the intersection of Mill Creek Road and Falls-Tullytown Road late in the evening of Tuesday September 26," read the release. The location is in Falls Township near the community park, and residents in the area reported hearing helicopters overhead Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Police describe Downey as about 5 feet 5 inches tall, 180 pounds and last seen wearing a blue shirt and shorts.

Her daughter is 3 feet tall and weighs 50 pounds and has brown hair and was wearing all pink. Her son is described as 4 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 80 pounds with blonde hair. Police did not relese a clothing description.

The Bristol Township Police Department is requesting that anyone who has information about the whereabouts of Downey and her two children to contact Sgt. Mancuso of the Bristol Township Police Department at 267-812-2999.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Bristol Township police seeking missing woman and her two children