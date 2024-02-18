Bristol: Two boys charged with murder of Darrian Williams

A motorist tried to help Darrian Williams before he collapsed and died in West Street

Two 15-year-old boys have been charged with the murder of a teenager stabbed to death in Bristol.

Darrian Williams, 16, was attacked at about 18:00 GMT in Rawnsley Park, Easton, on Wednesday.

Darrian ran to Stapleton Road, where a motorist assisted him, before he collapsed and died in West Street, Old Market.

The two 15-year-olds remain in police custody and will appear at Bristol Youth Court on Monday, police said.

Flowers and a photo were left close to where Darrian died

They were also separately charged with possessing a knife in a public place.

Det Insp Neil Meade, the senior investigating officer for Avon and Somerset Police, said: "Our thoughts tonight are with Darrian's family following this development.

"We continue to deploy significant resources into the investigation and we will keep them fully informed as it progresses."

The force said specialist family liaison officers were continuing to provide Darrian's family with support.

