Bristol, Va. police to use cameras to target school zone speeders
Bristol, Va. police to use cameras to target school zone speeders
Bristol, Va. police to use cameras to target school zone speeders
Sample sizes are tricky three weeks in, but there's no denying that Dallas has been deficient so far in one key area. And Zeke helped them solve that in the past.
If you find yourself opting into closed captions more often than you'd like, you need this in your life.
"All the retail workers SCREAMING NOOOO..."
Arc is making a splash with investors as it wraps up deliveries of its limited edition $300,000 electric boat and eyes its next target: watersports. The Los Angeles-based electric boat startup, which designed, built and has now delivered a limited edition run of the Arc One, recently raised $70 million in a Series B round from a bevy of returning investors, including Eclipse, Andreessen Horowitz, Lowercarbon Capital and Abstract Ventures. New investor Menlo Ventures — specifically long-time partner and self-proclaimed boating enthusiast Shawn Carolan — also joined in.
Mikey Williams was arrested in April after an alleged shooting at his San Diego home.
Weigman was injured in the second half of the Aggies' win over Auburn.
The most popular language models out there may be accessed via API, but open models — as far as that term can be taken seriously — are gaining ground. Mistral, a French AI startup that raised a huge seed round in June, has just taken the wraps off its first model, which it claims outperforms others of its size — and it's totally free to use without restrictions. The Mistral 7B model is available today for download by various means, including a 13.4-gigabyte torrent (with a few hundred seeders already).
Meta announced at its Connect event on Wednesday that it will release a line of digital personalities on WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger built on the company's freshly announced Meta AI chatbot platform.
You'll soon be able to play the likes of Starfield and Halo Infinite on a giant, virtual 2D screen while wearing a Meta Quest 3 headset.
Today at its annual Connect developer conference, Meta launched AI Studio, a platform that'll let businesses build AI chatbots for the company's various messaging services, including Facebook, Instagram and Messenger. Starting with Messenger, AI Studio will allow companies to "create AIs that reflect their brand’s values and improve customer service experiences," Meta writes in a post. Onstage, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg clarified that the use cases Meta envisions are primarily e-commerce and customer support.
OpenAI, not content with building large language models and art-generating AI, wants to get into hardware. Altman and Ive have only begun discussing what a piece of hardware could do or look like, not concrete features, capabilities or target market yet.
'Your passengers will love you!' one fan said. Score one while it's still discounted!
Inundated with wires? The genius gizmos can help restore order: 'Untangle your life.'
Slope, a business-to-business payments platform for enterprise companies, closed on a venture round of $30 million to expand its business. The company intends on using the new funds on product development as it continues to take on bigger clients. Since launching in 2021, co-founders Lawrence Lin Murata and Alice Deng have sought to digitize the $125 trillion B2B payments market.
Cloud detection and response company Gem Security today announced that it has raised a $23 million Series A round led by GGV Capital, with participation from IBM Ventures and Silicon Valley CISO Investments. It was only in February that Gem announced its $11 million seed round led by Team8, which also participated in this new round. Cloud security is one of those markets, with enterprises quickly adopting cloud-native technologies and moving much of their infrastructure into the cloud -- and often using multiple clouds, which only complicates how they think about their security posture.
Apple currently produces just two lines of MacBooks, the Air and the Pro -- but there's plenty of variation within just those two options. Here are our top picks based on our testing.
Senser describes itself as an AIOps platform that uses machine learning to help developers and ops teams more easily get to the root causes of outages and service degradations. At its core, Senser uses the increasingly popular eBPF technology to monitor a company's infrastructure. Given the advantages of this technology, it's no surprise that a lot of observability companies are betting on it and while the market is getting increasingly saturated, Senser is betting on AI to give it a competitive edge.
The team used the world "Nazi" as a defensive play call against a team from a Jewish community.
The Writers Guild of America (WGA) has voted to officially lift its strike order, over half a year since it stopped work and demanded a better contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).
The FTC's lawsuit against Amazon alleging anti-competitive practices is largely full of things we already knew in a general sense: price hikes, pressure to use Amazon fulfillment and so on. Amazon has also [redacted] through a [redacted] operation called "Project Nessie." An Amazon blog post from 2018 spotted by GeekWire describes Nessie as "a system used to monitor spikes or trends on Amazon.com."