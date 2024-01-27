Bristol, Virginia Police Department searching for missing woman

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The Bristol, Virginia Police Department (BVPD) is asking the public for help in locating a missing woman.

According to a release from the BVPD, Dorothy Lee Hunt was last seen by her family on Monday evening after being transported to the Bristol Regional Medical Center by ambulance from her home.

She was discharged several hours after and has not been seen or heard from since, the police department said.

If anyone has any information on Ms. Hunt’s whereabouts, they are asked to contact the BVPD at 276-645-7400.

