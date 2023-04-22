Bristol Zoo Project merges the 'past and future' of wildlife conservation

A popular city wildlife attraction has been given a new name following the merging of two sites.

Bristol Zoo Project is Bristol Zoological Society's 136-acre visitor destination formerly known as Wild Place Project.

The name reflects the charity's "past and future" following the closure of Bristol Zoo Gardens, in Clifton, Bristol, last year.

Opened in 1836, Bristol Zoo shut in September.

Justin Morris, chief executive of the Bristol Zoological Society, said zoos have an "important role to play" to address the threat of extinction to wild animals and "changing the name of our site marks the start of that journey".

Investment in the site will bring more of the world's most threatened species, including critically endangered black rhinos, red-necked ostriches, and endangered red pandas and mangabey monkeys, the society said.

At almost 10 times the size of Bristol Zoo Gardens, it will also include new visitor facilities and play areas.

Mr Morris said they are investing in the site of Bristol Zoo Project and finalising the designs with construction planned to start in 2024.

A conservation campus for students will be developed at the heart of Bristol Zoo Project which will include conservation teaching, medicine and breeding facilities.

The new name, which will be used from the summer, was chosen after polling visitors, employees and volunteers.

