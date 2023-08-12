Bristol's Matter tackling microplastic receives millions

A Bristol company which recycles microplastics has secured an investment worth almost £8m.

Matter, which captures and recycles microplastics from rivers and oceans, will be able to double its headcount and hire 30 people in the West.

The investment round for $10m (£7,867,700) was led by S2G Ventures and SOUNDwaves.

"We want to engage with the local community, raise awareness and inspire change," a Matter spokesperson said.

Additional investment came from Leonardo DiCaprio-backed consumer ClimateTech fund Regeneration.VC, Katapult Ocean, and a small number of strategic investors.

This funding round will also enable the company to develop its microplastic filter technology and capture microplastics, which would otherwise end in sewage sludge to be used as fertilizer.

In the West, the company said it is looking at upgrading water systems to remove sewage overflows, which could help protect oceans from micro plastic pollution.

"The more we can do to locally to raise awareness about microplastic pollution will help to inspire collective action and drive real impact," a Matter spokesperson added.

Adam Root, founder of Matter, said the company's "vision" was to "live in a world without micro-pollutants

Adam Root, founder and CEO of Matter, said: "We knew from the start that as a small company intent on tackling this global problem, we'd need to work with partners who have the scale, vision, and resources to help us deliver our technology as quickly and effectively as possible."

Kate Danaher, managing director at S2G Ventures, added: "Continued investment in solutions like the ones Matter provides are critical, if not essential, to ensuring the long-term health of our oceans, and subsequently, the overall health of our planet."

Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk